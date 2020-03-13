JOHNSON: Protecting Our Seniors During a Pandemic

Over the last few days, South Dakota has confirmed several cases of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus. While I am confident that our state and local governments will work together to protect the health of our communities, it is important that we all take extra precautions to support vulnerable populations during this time.

The information we have on the coronavirus thus far shows that older adults and people with serious medical conditions are at higher risk of getting seriously sick from this illness. If you or a loved one is at higher risk, please note the following CDC recommendations:

- Take precautions to limit close contact with others, especially with those who are sick.

- Avoid large crowds, cruise travel, and non-essential air travel.

- Reasonably stock up on supplies such as necessary medications, medical supplies, and groceries.

- Stay home as much as possible.