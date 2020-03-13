JOHNSON: Protecting Our Seniors During a Pandemic

JOHNSON: Protecting Our Seniors During a Pandemic

Over the last few days, South Dakota has confirmed several cases of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus. While I am confident that our state and local governments will work together to protect the health of our communities, it is important that we all take extra precautions to support vulnerable populations during this time.

The information we have on the coronavirus thus far shows that older adults and people with serious medical conditions are at higher risk of getting seriously sick from this illness. If you or a loved one is at higher risk, please note the following CDC recommendations:

- Take precautions to limit close contact with others, especially with those who are sick.

- Avoid large crowds, cruise travel, and non-essential air travel.

- Reasonably stock up on supplies such as necessary medications, medical supplies, and groceries.

- Stay home as much as possible.

While these practices will work best to halt the spread of the coronavirus and protect high-risk individuals, Congress has been working overtime to provide extra protections for older Americans. On Wednesday, Congress passed the Supporting Older Americans Act of 2020, which reauthorizes and expands several critical social and nutrition services for older Americans. I am an original cosponsor of the bill and am encouraged to see it heading to the president’s desk at a time when seniors need support the most.

This bill can help combat the coronavirus in a few ways. First, it directs states to minimize burdensome administrative processes to more easily transfer funds between nutrition programs for home-delivered meals. This will help maximize the delivery of meals and minimize groups of elderly folks from coming into contact with COVID-19 at places like the grocery store. This bill also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to assist states with delivering senior aid to rural areas and local communities, so all seniors have access to these services.

Along with this funding, last week we passed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act into law. The bill provided $7.8 billion in additional funding for federal, state, and local government responses to the coronavirus, which included funding for additional diagnostic tests, treatments, and vaccine development.

While outbreaks like these can certainly be overwhelming, it is important to not panic, and rather take the necessary precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and I will be sure to continue to update South Dakotans with new information as it becomes available.

Dusty Johnson

Johnson
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power
Columnists

Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power

So we're down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. All the women with an actual shot, all the people of color, the first openly gay major presidential candidate, they're out. All out. Despite all the talk about changing demographics and gender equality, our political system still feels like a pasta strainer that clings only to white men in their 70s. Everyone else eventually goes down the drain. ...

+2
Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions

  • Updated

We are still at the early stages of the novel coronavirus epidemic with new cases daily throughout the United States. But there are unknowns that limit what scientists, public health officials and governments confidently know about the virus - and can relay to everyday Americans. That's always been true early in an epidemic, from severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS, the 2009 H1N1 influenza ...

Commentary: Without universal health care, coronavirus puts us all at risk
Columnists

Commentary: Without universal health care, coronavirus puts us all at risk

The incipient spread of the coronavirus in the United States has laid bare the precarious nature of a health system in which millions of people lack health insurance. The way to avoid rapid spread of the virus is to make sure that people who need access to care get it as soon as possible. But in this country, 30 million people are uninsured and 44 million more are underinsured because they can ...

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction
Columnists

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction

It's hard to believe we've devoted so little of our memory to something that killed 50 million people. Once in a while, the 1918 flu epidemic pops up - like a plot point in the period TV drama "Downton Abbey." But in an age before instant communications, and in the midst of that vast man-made meat grinder of death called World War I, our exhausted species buried the epidemic along with its ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News