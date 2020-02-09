JOHNSON: Relentless

Thirteen-year-old teenagers are not commonly known for their persistent dedication to serving others. I know I certainly wasn’t. But every once in a while, I’m privileged to meet someone who challenges that norm.

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Floyd Korzan and his parents at Mitchell Middle School. Those early years of young adulthood are difficult for most, but amongst the woes of finding his way in middle school, Floyd made a decision to start an organization that encourages individuals to be relentless. Relentless when facing cancer, relentless in overcoming obstacles, and relentless in dreaming big dreams.

Floyd’s relentless journey started eight years ago when his father, Matt, collapsed while hiking in the Black Hills and was subsequently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. It’s a path many South Dakota families are forced to walk – the trials of a cancer diagnosis, painful and tiring treatments, and a future filled with uncertainty. Friday nights at the Korzan house looked different than they did before. Instead of pizza and a movie, family nights were spent in a hospital room.