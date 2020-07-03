JOHNSON: Stars and Stripes. Forever.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fourth of July is a big deal in our house. More often than not, you can find Jacquelyn, our boys and myself out in the Black Hills around a campfire, toasting marshmallows in honor of our nation’s birthday. And plus – I’m not one to turn down some good fireworks. But more importantly, July 4 is an annual reminder of the bravery and unbelievable determination it took for our Founding Fathers to create a more perfect union.

We know our union is far from perfect – but it is a free union. A union where its citizens can protest decisions the government does or does not make, where citizens can freely celebrate their own opinions and beliefs, and where we all can collectively debate on the best path forward for our nation. We are the lucky ones.

This weekend, I’ll be celebrating with the President of the United States and thousands of other South Dakotans at Mount Rushmore – and what a sight it will be. In stark contrast, some in our state, and across the country, have called for Mount Rushmore to be removed. There’s no doubt we have work to do as a country, but the presidents honored on Mount Rushmore championed the cause of freedom. Those seeking to remove these iconic faces are undermining the contributions these leaders made in pursuit of equality.