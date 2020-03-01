JOHNSON: Staying informed on the Coronavirus

If you’ve turned on the news in the last month or so you’ve probably heard this word over and over: Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

This week, the president addressed the nation regarding the U.S. response to the outbreak. So far, officials have determined more than 80,000 cases globally – the majority of them in China.

There’s a lot of information flying around because this illness is so unknown and spreading rapidly. Unfortunately, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said it’s not a matter of if – but when – Coronavirus will increase in prevalence in the U.S.

In the meantime, it’s important to make sure you’re staying prepared and informed by accurate sources. For now, the main point experts are driving home is: do not panic. Currently, the U.S. only has a small number of known cases of the Coronavirus – most of these folks have recovered and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC is working around the clock to combat this illness and you can visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov for the most up-to-date information and best practices. While the U.S. looks for a vaccine, the CDC has recommended the following best practices:

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}