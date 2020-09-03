JOHNSON: Teaching today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the last week, many schools across South Dakota resumed classes – both in-person and online. This marks the beginning of a sense of normalcy many of our kids are experiencing for the first time in several months.

Although there’s nothing normal about wearing masks or attending classes virtually, this is our reality for the time being and thankfully our students and teachers are making the best of it. Our kids are just thankful to see their friends and teachers.

Leading up to the start of the school year, I made it a point to visit several schools across the state of South Dakota. As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, hearing from our teachers firsthand allows me to better do my job and bring back a “boots on the ground” perspective to my Congressional colleagues.