JOHNSON: Tested

Our U.S. Constitution was tested this week.

As you most of South Dakota now knows, on January 6th, I voted to uphold the 2020 election results that were certified, recounted, and audited from various states across the nation.

Like many South Dakotans, I am frustrated with how certain states handle their elections, and in the weeks following the 2020 election, I supported the president’s right to his day in court. Legal challenges were filed in dozens of state and federal courts, but failed to overturn any votes. Despite claims, the evidence was not there.

The Constitution is more important than my personal political views or my political popularity.

There is no constitutional basis for Congress to substitute its judgement for that of the states and the courts. There is only one sentence in the Constitution that addresses Congress’s role on Jan 6. In Article 2, Section 1, Clause 3 the U.S. Constitution states:

“The President of the Senate shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted.”