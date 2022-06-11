JOHNSON: The art of the possible

I carry a small 3x4 notebook in my jacket pocket just about everywhere I go. It’s used to jot notes, to-do lists, goals, and reminders. When I came to Congress in 2019, I had several pages in my notebook dedicated to what I wanted to do in Year One. What made the top of the list? Getting appointed to the House Agriculture Committee.

My “energy to burn” slogan wasn’t really a slogan at all – at 145 pounds and 43 years old – I put my full weight behind accomplishing that goal. Twenty days after I was sworn in, I got the news South Dakota’s lone congressional office would have a seat at the ag table. I was ecstatic, but having read the entirety of the 2018 Farm Bill, I knew that meant the work had just begun.

2019 was a tough year for cattle producers. The Holcomb Tyson beef processing fire set off a ripple effect of market volatility. While beef prices increased on the shelves, cattle futures fell 29% between January and April of 2019. At the time, I requested President Trump and the DOJ get to the bottom of what was going on with the market conditions.

Since day one, I’ve continuously heard from producers on the lack of competition and transparency in the industry – it’s concerning to hear the doubt cast on the market as a whole from the folks who have spent their lives eating, sleeping, and breathing cattle.

So how can we resolve some of this doubt? Identifying practical solutions – ones that have a chance of passing both the Senate and the House – would be step one. There are 435 members of the U.S. House – only 38 are from rural districts. 2019 and 2020 brought agriculture and the supply chain to the forefront – this window provided ample opportunity to educate other members and get them behind cattle market reform proposals.

With 2020 exposing the cracks in our supply chain, our team readied timely solutions. The Small Packer Overtime Fee Relief for COVID-19 Act, my bill aimed at paying back small processors who were disincentivized to work overtime during the pandemic (but did so anyway to keep the supply chain moving), was included in the fiscal year 2021 budget. The USDA also announced they were implementing my bill and providing $100 million to cover overtime inspection fees. USDA also implemented the Butcher Block Act, my legislation to solve packer concentration by establishing a grant program to expand regional cattle processor expansion efforts.

While these bills increase competition and capacity, there are still transparency issues.

When the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, the South Dakota Farm Bureau, and R-CALF got together in May of 2021, they called for better price transparency and discovery.

That’s why I introduced the Cattle Contract Library. The Cattle Contract Library requires the USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service Department to develop the library to make cattlemen aware of contract terms being offered by packers. Currently, cattlemen don’t have such information, which has led to a decline in leverage for smaller producers during price negotiations.

I was proud to see this bill pass on its own in the U.S. House overwhelmingly in December 2021. Additionally, funding to begin a pilot program of the Cattle Contract Library was signed into law. I was also encouraged that my Butcher Block Act to expand shackle space passed out of committee just two weeks ago. I will continue to work with producers, my colleagues, and the USDA to ensure this program prioritizes the needs of your everyday cattle rancher.

There’s no silver bullet, but we’ll keep working.