JOHNSON: We need dads

So what can we do to fix this systemic problem? We need to expect more from fathers, and we should encourage them to be active in the lives of their children, and in the workplace. We should require able-bodied men on welfare to have a job or participate in educational and training opportunities to receive benefits. We should make sure we are rallying around our friends and family who may find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. We can step in and help fill the role of fathers, as best as we can, for children who have been targets of domestic abuse or violence. We can participate in mentorship programs in our communities. We can also celebrate the great fathers in our lives and remember the fathers who are no longer with us – because it certainly isn’t an easy job.