Nominee at odds with Founding Fathers
Our Founding Fathers disagreed with the notion that nations needed king/queens ruling them for they were anointed by God and hence possessed the “Divine Right of Kings” above all human laws. However, our Founding Fathers believed that ordinary people could govern themselves within a set of agreed upon rules, in other words under, “The Rule of Law.” No kings or queens needed, just ordinary people living under a common set of laws with no one either above or below the law.
Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh does not see things as our Founding Fathers did. He has stated the notion that a person serving as president was above the law while holding their term of office. He stated that a sitting president could not be charged, or even questioned, with a crime, without first being impeached and found guilty by a politically based Congress and only then becomes an ordinary person subject to the rule of law.
Imagine, God forbid, that the president commits a murder. Then thinking he may someday face the death penalty decides to take the whole of humanity with him, after all, he alone has the America's nuclear codes. Think about it, obviously Judge Kavanaugh hasn’t.
Lou Leahy
Spearfish
Wear seat belts and stop texting
Wearing seat belts reduces the risk of death and serious injury. Buckling up reduces the risk of death for a front-seat car occupant by around 50 percent. It reduces the risk of serious injury by 45 percent. More than 15,000 lives are saved each year in the U.S., because drivers and their passengers were wearing seat belts when they were in a road crash.
As a former EMT Intermediate, I saw many people saved by the use of seat belts. I also saw too many people, (including children) killed or seriously injured because they weren't wearing belts. People not wearing seat belts are 300 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash. Please, always buckle up even when you're driving a short distance — 52 percent of crashes happen within a five-mile radius from your house.
Each year, over 330,000 accidents are caused because of texting while driving. Texting while driving is more dangerous than drinking and driving. If you text while driving, maybe you should see a psychiatrist because it is crazy behavior.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City