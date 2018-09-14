As county auditors prepare for absentee voting that starts Friday, Sept. 21, the statewide ballot has more than just candidate elections. Five measures also will be decided by a yes or no vote.
Three would change the state constitution. If any passes, the Legislature can’t touch it. That power is solely up to voters.
Amendment W would change campaign-finance and lobbying laws, create a government accountability board and change some parts of the initiative and referendum processes.
Represent South Dakota put W on the ballot. Leaders are former legislators Mitch Richter of Rapid City and Darrell Solberg of Sioux Falls. Lead opponent is David Owen, president for the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
W is a stronger 2018 version of IM 22, which voters approved in 2016. Many Republican lawmakers and Gov. Dennis Daugaard repealed it a few months later.
Amendment X would raise the majority needed for a ballot measure to pass. The current standard is 50 percent plus one vote. The proposal seeks 55 percent.
X came from the Legislature’s initiative and referendum task force that met in 2017. The Legislature agreed in 2018 that X should be on the ballot. Senators voted 26-9 and the House 55-9.
The idea for X started with Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton. The lead opponent is Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. Both are savvy operators.
Amendment Z would restrict ballot measures to a single subject and require multiple topics to be covered by multiple ballot measures.
Z too came from the Legislature. The House voted 56-11 and the Senate 28-6 to put it on the ballot.
Prime sponsor was Rep. Mark Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls. The intent from its many Republican supporters in the Legislature is to block future attempts at ballot measures such as IM 22 from 2016 and Amendment W this election.
The lead opponent to Z is Dakota Rural Action, a Brookings-based organization that advocates against some corporate and agricultural projects.
There are two initiated measures on the 2018 general ballot. Both are linked to Mickelson.
IM 24 seeks to restrict outside funding for South Dakota campaigns. The main provision says: “Any contribution to a statewide ballot question committee by a person who is not a resident of the state at the time of the contribution, a political committee that is organized outside South Dakota, or an entity that is not filed as an entity with the secretary of state for the four years preceding such contribution is prohibited.”
The leading supporter of 24 is Gov. Daugaard. It is a response to IM 22, whose financial support came in large part from outside South Dakota. The lead opponent is the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, based in Pierre.
IM 25 is Mickelson’s attempt to increase tobacco taxes and dedicate revenue to scholarships for technical-institute students. A Pierre-based coalition called South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes is already running a second round of ads against it.