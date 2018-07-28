PIERRE | Seven of the first eight men to serve as speaker for the state House of Representatives wore mustaches for their official portraits.
As did 10 of the first 11 elected lieutenant governors. The House soon headed the other way. Of the next 35 who were speakers, 32 had no hair over their upper lips.
Jerry Lammers from Madison brought the ‘stache back to the speaker’s stand in 1983. Six more followed on the well-haired list: Jim Hood of Spearfish, Steve Cutler of Claremont, Rex Hagg of Rapid City, Matt Michels of Yankton, Tom Deadrick of Platte and Val Rausch of Milbank.
In the Senate, the hair-free run stood nearly perfect for nearly a century. The only exception, in 1927, was Hyatt E. Covey from Hamill in Tripp County.
That is, until Dennis Daugaard invited Michels to be his running mate on the 2010 Republican ticket.
Daugaard’s view is a lieutenant governor must be ready to step in as governor if needed. “That was my major criteria in picking Matt Michels,” he said. “He was who I would want to take over if something happened to me.”
Daugaard knew the No. 2 job from the eight years he spent in it during the Rounds administration.
“When Mike Rounds asked me to be his running mate, we agreed that I would be a traditional part-time lieutenant governor, because I was about to become executive director of Children’s Home Society,” Daugaard said.
He explained: “My schedule was not unlike that of a legislator: Full-time during session, and occasional meetings or speaking engagements otherwise.”
Daugaard undertook a few specific tasks for Gov. Rounds, such as chairing the trust task force and a health care task force, and leading establishment of the Ellsworth Development Authority.
Rounds was “always very good about allowing me to be included to the extent I was able,” Daugaard said.
That influenced Daugaard when he ran for governor.
“When I asked Matt Michels to be my running mate, he expressed interest in being a full-time lieutenant governor, and then later transitioned to a half-time role. Matt has been a very valuable member of my administration,” Daugaard said.
Those duties included a key role in the 2011 flood response, leading work to build the new Veterans Home and creation of the mechanism school districts use for less-expensive borrowing based on state government’s AAA bond rating.
Michels, a lawyer, also had day-to-day oversight of several cabinet departments, served for a time as interim secretary for the state Department of Veterans Affairs and has been a South Dakota Retirement System trustee going on eight years.
“He is also an excellent president of the Senate and an important resource during legislative sessions,” Daugaard said. “I’ve never had any doubt that he could step in as governor if the need arose.”