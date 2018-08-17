PIERRE | Circuit Judge Patricia DeVaney faced a big decision and didn’t have much time to make it this past week.
She had to quickly sort through what she called a flurry of arguments about whether state Sen. Lance Russell could be the Republican nominee for re-election in legislative District 30 that covers the counties of Fall River and Custer and part of Pennington.
The question was whether Russell qualified as a “new nominee.”
He won the June 5 primary election, but he withdrew to seek the Republican nomination for attorney general. That attempt fell short at the Republicans’ statewide convention June 23.
He re-entered the competition for his vacant Senate candidacy. The three counties’ Republican central committees nominated him for the vacancy on July 27.
Jim Sword, the Fall River County state’s attorney, in a civil action unrelated to Sword’s elected office challenged Russell’s candidacy Aug. 8. Sword told Judge DeVaney during the hearing Monday that voter Heather Boche decided to proceed after no one else did.
That Boche worked for Sword as a paralegal didn’t come to light until Tuesday through an emailed tip from someone using the name Raoul Duke. Sword didn’t deny it when we talked that afternoon.
Judge DeVaney had emailed the lawyers Tuesday morning laying out her reasons for allowing Russell to remain a candidate. She formally explained those reasons in an official decision that lawyers received Tuesday afternoon.
Essentially the judge agreed with the argument lawyer Justin Bell of Pierre presented for the South Dakota Republican Party. Bell said the Legislature could have used a different term than “new nominee” but didn’t.
Sword said in the Tuesday conversation that Boche didn’t plan to appeal. They might have had an argument, however, from the same section of state law. The final sentence of law 12-6-55 on withdrawals says: “No name so withdrawn shall be printed upon the ballots to be used at such election.”
The law specifically says this applies to any person “nominated to any elective office.”
That sentence barring a withdrawn name from the ballot, however, never came up during the more than two hours of arguments lawyers made to Judge DeVaney at the 3 p.m. Monday hearing.
If it had come up, who knows what might have happened.
The judge instead focused on Bell’s analysis of the law, 12-6-56, referring to a “new nominee.”
Bell lobbies at the Legislature and is treasurer for the South Dakota Republican Party. Russell too is a lawyer, but he didn’t attend the hearing.
Russell was Fall River County state’s attorney a decade ago. The South Dakota Supreme Court issued a public censure of Russell in 2011 over some actions he took in that role, specifically his release of grand jury transcripts and his press release critical of a state circuit judge.
Chief Justice David Gilbertson said those were acts by “a relatively inexperienced prosecutor who was caught up in the volatile political environment in Hot Springs and who allowed himself to be seduced by it.”
Now, seven years later, he has pushed the boundary again