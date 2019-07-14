In early July, I hosted my first Governor’s Ag Summit, which brings farmers, ranchers, and industry leaders together to discuss the future of South Dakota agriculture. I led a discussion panel with four young ag professionals. We discussed the challenges of being young producers and agriculturalists, the technological experience the younger generation brings to the table, and the importance of community support for those starting their careers.
As South Dakota’s first farmer-rancher duo to be elected as governor and lieutenant governor, Lt. Governor Rhoden and I are primed to tackle these challenges.
Recently, an economic contribution study found that agriculture’s footprint has increased in South Dakota over the last five years. In 2014, the ag industry contributed $25.6 billion to our state’s economy. Today, that number has increased by nearly $7 billion. This is largely due to the diversification of product and increased processing. With more than one of five South Dakotans employed in the ag industry, these numbers are good news.
You have free articles remaining.
This growth doesn’t mean much, though, if our overall ag economy isn’t functioning as it should. Earlier this month, I reiterated my support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which would expand markets, increase stability, and open more opportunities for producers to sell their product. It’s time to modernize our trade agreements. It’s time for Congress to ratify the USMCA.
We’re also pursuing key initiatives to increase stability at the state level. We’re providing options like the Second Century Habitat Program that will help take producers’ least productive acres and allow them to try something new. Establishing grass or other conserving covers on those acres — with the ability to hay or graze — is good for soil health, good for water quality, and good for wildlife. Perhaps most importantly, it’s good for a producer’s bottom line.
We are making good progress in our work to strengthen South Dakota agriculture, and we’re doing so with tomorrow in mind. As we continue advancing ag, we must stay future-focused. We will continue developing our ag economy and giving young people the opportunity to thrive as farmers and ranchers for generations to come.