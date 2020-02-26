Passing the halfway point of the session
top story

Passing the halfway point of the session

{{featured_button_text}}
Jamie Smith
JOHNNY SUNDBY

As we pass the halfway point in the legislative session, we take a moment to look back at bills and ideas that didn’t make it as far as we had hoped. We look forward to fighting for bills and ideas that matter. And we take a good look at where we are right now. This is a crucial time in the process, and we need your voice on the bills and ideas that are still here, and are still worth fighting for, to create a better South Dakota for everyone.

This includes our Native American neighbors and children whose voices have been heard in the Capitol. This week, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed Senator Troy Heinert’s bill to allow for the creation of community-based schools centered on Native American language and culture curriculum rooted in the Oceti-Sakowin Essential Understandings. This curriculum focuses on core concepts essential to Native American culture that are already available through the Department of Education, but aren’t mandated in South Dakota public schools.

“It does my heart good to see so much bi-partisan support for this bill and for our young people in South Dakota,” said Heinert. “We listened to Governor Noem’s concerns and now have her support. We have a lot of work ahead of us to implement this, but we’re not alone and our native students are going to have a much better chance at academic success moving forward. That makes South Dakota a better place for them and for everyone.”

Bills that aren’t good for everyone have passed their respective chambers and will move on in the upcoming weeks. One such bill is HB 1117 that seeks to establish the crime of incitement to riot, and to revise provisions regarding civil liability for riot and riot boosting. The bill passed the House and now moves to the Senate.

“This is not the outcome we wanted,” said Representative Jamie Smith. "We need your voice on this, so please contact your state senators and urge them to vote no on HB 1117. This bill is unfair, unjust, and unconstitutional. Treating dissenting voices as criminal does nothing to improve relations or move our state forward.”

Another bill that seeks to quiet dissenting voices is SB 157, Governor Noem’s proposal to streamline the county permitting process that can be “hijacked by a vocal few” opposing a project. SB 157 passed the Senate 24-11 on Friday.

“I opposed this bill because commissioners are supposed to listen to the people in their county,” said Heinert. “I’ve heard overwhelmingly from people in my county who don’t want Pierre to tell them what to do with their land. I’ve seen what happens with CAFOs on tribal lands. We put a million dollars into pheasant habitat, and now we’re doing this? This is about respecting local control, and really hearing those few voices that deserve to be heard. Those vocal few matter.”

On these and other issues affecting Native Americans and all South Dakotans, the Democratic Caucus continues to try and educate their colleagues about the people in their communities, and to build coalitions in a bipartisan fashion to get their bills passed.

“One bill I’m really excited about is HB 1100, which deals with research and development of a new bioprocessing facility,” said Smith. “This bill represents bi-partisan support for something that is forward thinking, promotes growth, and finally dives into why we are here.”

Other bills Democrats hope get bipartisan support are: HB 1142, which includes post-traumatic stress disorder as a compensable injury for purposes of workers’ compensation; SB 96, which prohibits the denial of TANF benefits based solely on a controlled substance felony; and other bills that involve education funding, early childhood education, and voting rights.

“Looking forward, we want a budget that follows the law with regard to education funding,” said Heinert. “Our community support providers, our treatment facilities, our court services people need our help now. We’re looking at other ideas for doing that.”

“As we look ahead to cross-over week there will be a lot of activity on these and other bills that matter,” said Smith. “We hope that all of our neighbors and citizens stay involved in the process and let us know what you think.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote yes for our community
Columnists

Vote yes for our community

I grew up where my grandparents, my parents, and most of our neighbors chose to eat stale bread with lemon, onion, and water (Called Fatteh Wa…

Commentary: It's only right that black folks are leading the vegan revolution
Columnists

Commentary: It's only right that black folks are leading the vegan revolution

"Vegan - isn't that a white thing?" For longer than I care to remember, this was a common response from anyone who learned about my vegan lifestyle. When hearing the word "vegan," they probably thought up images of hip, white people eating $10 avocado toast with a side of raw kale rather than me, with my natural locks and melanin existence, cooking up jerk tofu with a side of black-eyed peas. ...

Commentary: A cure for tribal politics? Try learning from actual 'tribal' people
Columnists

Commentary: A cure for tribal politics? Try learning from actual 'tribal' people

The word "tribalism" has become shorthand for everything toxic and ugly about politics in the Trump era. It's meant to convey not just brute partisanship, but also how uncivilized and unthinking this divisiveness has made us. There is good reason, though, to drop the metaphor. "Tribes" were rarely this polarized. What's more, an understanding of actual social life among indigenous groups may ...

Commentary: Like Bloomberg, Trump wants to buy the election. And he wants to use your money to do it
Columnists

Commentary: Like Bloomberg, Trump wants to buy the election. And he wants to use your money to do it

Some Democrats complain about billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg trying to buy the election, but at least he's doing it with his own money. President Trump is using yours. Let's break down that Friday morning tweet. Farmers are being "formally targeted" by foreign countries because Trump picked a trade war with the entire globe, first with tariffs on solar panels, then ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News