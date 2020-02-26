Passing the halfway point of the session

As we pass the halfway point in the legislative session, we take a moment to look back at bills and ideas that didn’t make it as far as we had hoped. We look forward to fighting for bills and ideas that matter. And we take a good look at where we are right now. This is a crucial time in the process, and we need your voice on the bills and ideas that are still here, and are still worth fighting for, to create a better South Dakota for everyone.

This includes our Native American neighbors and children whose voices have been heard in the Capitol. This week, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed Senator Troy Heinert’s bill to allow for the creation of community-based schools centered on Native American language and culture curriculum rooted in the Oceti-Sakowin Essential Understandings. This curriculum focuses on core concepts essential to Native American culture that are already available through the Department of Education, but aren’t mandated in South Dakota public schools.