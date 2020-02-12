Representatives discuss issues at cracker barrels

Week 4 is done, completing legislative days 13 through 16. Let’s start off with a good news story. As most of you know, we have interns who are college students that stay for the entire session. We also have pages that come for two week increments since they are juniors and seniors in high school. At 4:45 pm on Thursday, February 6, page Isaac Buchholtz was sitting in the back of the House chamber as we were still in session. He received a call on his cell phone, so he stepped out to take the call. When he came back into the chambers, he was beaming because he was admitted into the U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point, New York!! Isaac is a senior at Riggs High School in Pierre. Once it was announced on the House floor, everyone was going over to congratulate him.