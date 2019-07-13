During my time governor and now U.S. senator, I’ve had the privilege of establishing friendships with tribal members from all nine reservations in South Dakota. As governor, Jean and I invited tribal leaders to our home. We’ve also made a concerted effort to employ tribal members and people with close ties to the reservations on my staff.
I believe those relationships help me better understand the challenges facing tribal communities. We’ve discussed many critical and immediate concerns but one issue that has touched my heart is the emotional toll that our sometimes-dark history continues to have on our Native American neighbors. We can’t change the past but we can continue to reconcile with it — and each other.
Throughout history, Native Americans have been subjected to federal laws that are offensive, immoral and outright racist. For example, there are laws in place that allow the government to forcibly remove Native American children from their homes and send them to boarding schools and allow the government to push Native Americans into forced labor as a condition of receiving benefits. It’s shocking to read through some bills that made their way through Congress and were signed into law.
Sadly, a number of them are still on the books. While they are not enforced, there is no reason for them to be a part of our federal code. They are a tragic reminder of past hostility and racism toward Native Americans.
You have free articles remaining.
Since 2016, I have introduced the RESPECT Act that would repeal a number of these outdated laws. Last Congress, my bill passed out of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee unanimously, and passed the full Senate unanimously. Unfortunately, the House of Representatives ran out of time at the end of last Congress to pass it.
That is why I introduced it again, this time with bipartisan, bicameral support. The House version was introduced by Rep. Dusty Johnson. I’m optimistic we’ll be able to get it across the finish line and signed into law by President Trump.
It’s our duty to do everything we can to make the future better for all Americans. Passing the RESPECT Act is one small way we can show understanding, compassion and progress. it’s long-past time for these bills to be removed from the federal code of laws.