ROUNDS: Protecting your health during coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, we should take precautions to stay healthy. Coronaviruses are a family of many different viruses. The strain of the coronavirus that we’re currently concerned about is officially named SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes is called COVID-19. As of March 5, South Dakota has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, it is still important to be prepared. The administration is taking steps to make sure our country is ready to handle a greater number of COVID-19 cases. Additionally, the South Dakota Department of Health has taken steps to make certain our state is prepared to respond if needed. Their webpage, doh.sd.gov, includes a number of resources to help keep South Dakotans informed.

While the risk of contracting the disease right now is low, it could increase at any time. The president has appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the administration’s coronavirus response. Vice President Pence is working with top health officials to make sure the government is ready to combat the spread of the virus.