ROUNDS: Tele-Health services can help during COVID-19 crisis

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, many are concerned about access to healthcare. Fortunately, tele-health services have become more common and are especially helpful for people living in rural areas, where a clinic or hospital may be many miles away. As we seek to limit the COVID-19 outbreak by encouraging keeping your distance from others, video chats or phones calls with medical professionals have become easy and helpful ways to receive care, all from the comfort of our homes.

The best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to avoid potential exposure. This means not going to busy restaurants or events where there are large groups of people. It also means that if you feel ill, you should call, email or video chat with your doctor before going to their office to minimize the chance of spreading any illness to others. Tele-health services allow patients to receive quality medical care without traveling to a doctor’s office or hospital, where they could get others sick.

As we know, seniors are especially susceptible to COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that Medicare would immediately expand coverage to tele-health services across the nation. This will allow seniors with health problems to stay home and avoid additional risk of exposure to coronavirus. This is a win-win for patients and health care providers during this time of crisis.