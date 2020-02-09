ROUNDS: With Impeachment behind us, it’s time to get back to work for South Dakotans

The Senate recently voted to acquit the president of the two Articles of Impeachment sent to us by the House of Representatives, falling 19 and 20 votes short of the 67 needed to remove him from office. I voted against the articles of impeachment, in keeping with the constitutional intent our framers expected.

Throughout the process, I listened carefully as the House Managers and the president’s defense team made their cases to the Senate, taking over 130 pages of notes over the course of the trial. I also studied the text of the Constitution related to impeachment and our Founding Fathers’ intent when they included it in our constitutional framework. This historical context is important to understanding why the House failed to make its case in removing the president from office.

Our Founding Fathers included impeachment in the Constitution after much deliberation – to be used only as a last resort. They also put great thought into the impeachment process. They trusted the Senate, requiring more solemn judgement than their counterparts in the House, to decide whether an allegation by the House has the substantiality to require removal from office.