SCOVEL: Mental illness is a hidden plight

Now is a time of great and important need. Now is the time for us to extend mercy to our mentally ill in South Dakota, who live among us. Their plight is hidden and unfortunately ignored. It is such an unpleasant subject to approach.

The mentally ill are stricken with such misfortune, they are confused, fearful, anxious, depressed, and nonfunctional. Their need for a proficient professional and functional mental health system is truly necessary.

Our state mental program recently shut down two of its four units in Yankton. The department of Social Services has run through multiple new administrators to rectify our system problems to no avail. Today, West River mentally ill patients are put on two buses, each week, with their feet shackled to the floor and travel 350 miles for treatment in Yankton. They usually receive a sack full of pills, return to West River with no follow-ups on whether or not they are taking their medications. Recently, suggestions were made that non-dangerous patients be treated in the West River jails, or their homes. This puts a huge burden on our West River cities, and counties, at great cost to cover up evidence of the state's responsibility and accountability for a functional state mental health system.