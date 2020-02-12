Some good, some bad from Pierre

Greetings from Pierre, where week four of the legislative session has allowed us to hear powerful testimony from our neighbors, families, and businesses that will be affected by the decisions we make. We appreciate those who came to share their stories with us. We hear you, and we will continue to fight for what matters to you.

HB 1008 to legalize the growth, production, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state, passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and passed on the House floor on Monday. Amended by Governor Noem, this bill addresses her concerns as well as the interests of our agricultural and manufacturing industries who will benefit from this legislation. The amended bill is a collaboration between the legislative Industrial Hemp Committee and state agencies and has come a long way in the past year. The strong bipartisan support HB 1008 has received means we’re working together to make South Dakota better.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}