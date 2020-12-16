THOMAS: The wisdom of Walter Williams

Wisdom is not the same as information, or knowledge. These days, there is more information available to everyone than ever before, thanks to the internet, but also, perhaps at least in part because of the internet, there is less wisdom.

The late Walter Williams was full of wisdom, which is one reason his economic and social philosophies were so widely ignored by elite economists and the major media who traffic only in information. Much of it arguably debatable, even untrue.

Williams, who died last week at age 84, was an economist, a political conservative and an African American. He likely would have preferred to be spoken of in that order.

He taught economic theory at George Mason University in Virginia for 40 years. His teachings were based on historical experience and wisdom. Williams also occasionally appeared on radio and TV, which gave him a certain cache beyond the classroom.

Williams' wisdom is also on display in his writings. In his book "All it Takes is Guts: A Minority View," he wrote: "But let me offer you my definition of social justice: I keep what I earn and you keep what you earn. Do you disagree? Well then tell me how much of what I earn belongs to you - and why?" At first this can sound selfish, even cruel, but his point was to encourage work, not welfare, and achievement, not failure.