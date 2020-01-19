THUNE: A bipartisan win for South Dakota agriculture

THUNE: A bipartisan win for South Dakota agriculture

The Republican-led Senate, the Democrat-led House of Representatives, and the president all agree: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will modernize the longstanding trade relationship with South Dakota’s top trading partners and help take us further into the 21st century.

I’m relieved that after more than a year of unnecessary delay by House Democrats, the Senate recently voted 89 to 10 to send this bipartisan deal to the president. From my position as a senior member of the Finance Committee, I personally advocated for USMCA for more than a year now, and I will never stop advocating for South Dakota’s hardworking farmers and ranchers, who, I hope, can breathe a little easier knowing it will soon be signed into law.

Mexico has already approved the deal, and Canada is standing ready. USMCA will soon bring greater certainty to the entire U.S. economy, particularly the agriculture economy, which has faced numerous challenges over the last few years.

The benefits of USMCA are clear. It’s expected to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, raise wages, contribute tens of millions of dollars to the economy, boost U.S. dairy exports by more than $277 million, and expand market access for U.S. poultry, egg, and wheat producers. It’s also expected to strengthen everything from manufacturing to digital services to the automotive industry. It’s not a perfect agreement, but for South Dakota, USMCA is a big win.

USMCA isn’t the only trade win for South Dakota farmers and ranchers. The “phase one” trade deal with China is now in effect, and I was honored to be at the White House for the signing ceremony. While the United States needs to ensure China actually holds up its end of the deal, the phase one provisions will significantly increase demand for American agriculture products – soybeans in particular. Reopening this market for South Dakota’s farmers is an important and timely win.

Neither one of these trade deals will be a cure-all that wipes away farm country’s pain and suffering, even though that’s what farmers and ranchers deserve after years of significant unease. They will take meaningful steps, though, to help turn the tide and make tomorrow a little brighter than today.

There’s no doubt that USMCA is a win for South Dakota agriculture, and Congress and the administration should continue to pursue pro-growth, pro-agriculture policies. I remain committed to ensuring the agriculture community gets the support it needs to continue its mission of feeding the world, one row of South Dakota soybeans or corn at a time.

John Thune

Thune

John Thune represents South Dakota in the U.S. Senate.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: I went to a seminar on triggering — and was triggered by a MAGA hat
Columnists

Commentary: I went to a seminar on triggering — and was triggered by a MAGA hat

LOS ANGELES - I circle around UCLA's Moore Hall for the third time. Security officers block each entrance. Police in riot gear patrol the streets. Metal fences wall off the building from protesters, and barricades separate protesters on the left from those on the right. Everyone prepares for Donald Trump Jr.'s arrival to promote his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants ...

Commentary: My classroom's latest equipment for school lockdowns — a poop bucket
Columnists

Commentary: My classroom's latest equipment for school lockdowns — a poop bucket

As my students return to class this week, the newest equipment needed for school lockdowns will be there to greet them. It was delivered to my 11th-grade Advanced Placement Language and Composition class in the fall during a lesson on how to construct a thesis. My juniors cheered its arrival and everyone jokingly asked for the right to try the "safety device" first. My public school classroom, ...

Commentary: It's hard to live like Marie Kondo when I hate the things that 'spark joy' in my spouse
Columnists

Commentary: It's hard to live like Marie Kondo when I hate the things that 'spark joy' in my spouse

Marie Kondo and her theories of tidying up have introduced some conflict into my marriage. I can't be the only one. Her idea is simple: First, pick a category, like clothes; next, put all of them into the middle of the room; finally, pick out and keep only the ones that "spark joy." Setting aside the fact that making time for such a project is enough to make me want to bury my head under one ...

Commentary: Congress, don't allow the ban on fentanyl-like drugs to expire
Columnists

Commentary: Congress, don't allow the ban on fentanyl-like drugs to expire

In 2018 alone, nearly 32,000 American men, women and children fatally overdosed on a synthetic opioid. One of the deadliest synthetic opioids is fentanyl, which is helping to drive our nation's opioid crisis. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. There are also countless types of fentanyl analogues, which are similar in chemical structure to ...

+2
Commentary: After stirring up the Middle East, Trump now wants NATO's help? That's rich
Columnists

Commentary: After stirring up the Middle East, Trump now wants NATO's help? That's rich

President Donald Trump has come up with a new solution for the Middle East, a region that has embroiled the United States for decades in conflict and war. "I think that NATO should be expanded, and we should include the Middle East," he told reporters last week. "And we can come home, or largely come home and use NATO." He even had a name for it. "You call it NATOME" - NATO plus the Middle ...

Commentary: Can Meghan and Harry ever really escape the paparazzi?
Columnists

Commentary: Can Meghan and Harry ever really escape the paparazzi?

I suspected this would happen. Days before Meghan Markle, the American TV actress, and Prince Harry walked into a castle cathedral to marry, creating a magical moment of diversity and good will, I wondered if a royal life would suffocate her. "After Markle opens her 185th community center, she may long for the independence she once had," I wrote in an op-ed. Now, she does. "Then, again, with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News