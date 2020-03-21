THUNE: Extraordinary times require swift and bold action

The Senate is focused on providing as much relief to the American people as possible and doing it as quickly as possible. We’ve already sent two relief packages to the president, which are now law. We’ve invested in research and development, provided support to medical professionals around the country, ensured that anyone who needs to be tested for the coronavirus can be tested at no cost to the patient, and leaned on 21st century tools like telemedicine. It’s a good start, but there’s more relief on the way.

These are extraordinary times that require swift and bold action, which is why I’ve been working with my colleagues to develop another round of proposals to address the economic effects of this crisis – to ensure workers and small businesses around the country can effectively weather this storm. I’m glad to report that the Treasury Department has already approved one of my proposals that would extend this year’s federal tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. The last thing on people’s minds right now is filing their taxes, so the least we can do is give them a temporary reprieve from having to deal with the IRS in the middle of this outbreak. To those South Dakotans who are expecting a tax refund and would like to file early, you can exercise that option today.