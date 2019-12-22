THUNE: Happy 100th birthday, dad

While at the University of Minnesota, Dad met a girl who served sodas at a drugstore just off campus. They were married within a couple of years, while my Dad was in flight training for the Navy, and spent the next 69 years together.

After the war, they came back to South Dakota.

My dad had been thinking about a career in the Navy, but his dad asked him to come back and run the family hardware store. My dad said that his heart sank, but he knew what he had to do. So he came home and went to work for his dad.

The hardware store struggled, so dad eventually went back to school to get a teaching degree. All parents are teachers for their kids, but my parents were my teachers several times over. Kids usually get a break from their parents when they’re at school, but my dad was a teacher at my high school. He was also a coach. And the athletic director. And he drove the bus. And my mom was the school librarian. So it’s safe to say my brothers and sister and I were pretty much always under the watchful eye of my parents. I never had my dad for a class, but my brother Rich did. Rich was the valedictorian of his high school class, and the only B he got in high school was from my dad. That was Dad for you.