THUNE: Happy 100th birthday, dad

THUNE: Happy 100th birthday, dad

In 1906, two brothers, Nikolai and Matthew Gjelsvik, arrived at Ellis Island from Norway. The only English they knew were the words apple pie and coffee, which they learned on the boat on the way over. The immigration officials at Ellis Island asked them to change their last name because they thought it would be too difficult for people in this country to spell and pronounce. So the two brothers picked a new name. They chose the name of the farm they worked at near Bergen, Norway – which was called the Thune farm. So Nikolai Gjelsvik became Nick Thune – my grandfather.

The two brothers worked on the railroad as they built it west across South Dakota, learned English, and saved up enough money to start a small merchandising company, and then later a hardware store, in Mitchell, South Dakota.

To this day there is a Thune Hardware in Mitchell, although the family sold it many years ago. In 1916, Nick Thune married an Iowa girl who had moved to South Dakota to teach school, and they had three sons. Their middle son, Harold, will turn 100 on December 28. That middle son is my dad.

My dad is a World War II veteran, a member of the Greatest Generation, and he shares the qualities of so many in that generation – humility, patriotism, quiet service. Dad was a Navy pilot who flew Hellcats off the USS Intrepid. And he was an excellent pilot. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for shooting down four enemy planes in one engagement (that commendation was issued by Admiral John McCain, Sen. John McCain’s grandfather.)

But my dad didn’t – and still doesn’t – talk about his own exploits. In fact, without my mom, I’m not sure I’d ever have known about my dad’s record in World War II. I interviewed Dad for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project a few years back, and he shared a lot of wonderful details about his service. But as usual, his focus was never on his own achievements, but on those of his fellow pilots.

I’d also probably never have learned what an outstanding athlete my dad was if it hadn’t been for my mom. My dad grew up in the small town of Murdo, South Dakota, during the Great Depression. They didn’t have a lot, but there were a lot of basketball hoops around Murdo – on barns, poles, garages – and my dad learned to play. In fact, he learned to play so well that he took his high school basketball team to the state championship game – where, although they lost narrowly, he was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

My dad had hoped to attend college in South Dakota, but a doctor in Murdo named Joseph Murphy thought my dad was good enough to play at the University of Minnesota and used his contacts to get my dad up to Hibbing Junior College in hopes that the Minnesota Gophers would notice him. They did, and he went down to the Twin Cities on a scholarship and played three seasons for the Gophers. He was the team’s most valuable player in his junior year. In fact, he was high point man in Madison Square Garden on his birthday, December 28, 1940.

While at the University of Minnesota, Dad met a girl who served sodas at a drugstore just off campus. They were married within a couple of years, while my Dad was in flight training for the Navy, and spent the next 69 years together.

After the war, they came back to South Dakota.

My dad had been thinking about a career in the Navy, but his dad asked him to come back and run the family hardware store. My dad said that his heart sank, but he knew what he had to do. So he came home and went to work for his dad.

The hardware store struggled, so dad eventually went back to school to get a teaching degree. All parents are teachers for their kids, but my parents were my teachers several times over. Kids usually get a break from their parents when they’re at school, but my dad was a teacher at my high school. He was also a coach. And the athletic director. And he drove the bus. And my mom was the school librarian. So it’s safe to say my brothers and sister and I were pretty much always under the watchful eye of my parents. I never had my dad for a class, but my brother Rich did. Rich was the valedictorian of his high school class, and the only B he got in high school was from my dad. That was Dad for you.

He never showed any preference or gave any of his kids better treatment than anybody else. In fact, some of us might argue that he gave us a harder time because we were his kids! He believed very firmly that you had to earn your achievements. As a coach, my dad taught us about being a team player. He made it clear that being on a team was not about building your personal statistics but about making the players around you better. It’s a lesson I’ve carried throughout my life, and one I try to live by every day.

A few years ago, the Jones County School District named the auditorium in Murdo after my dad in recognition of his service and achievements at the school. It was particularly special since my dad was one of the volunteers who originally built the auditorium. My dad told me that he was more scared up on the scaffolding of that building than he’d ever been flying off a carrier during World War II.

You might think that with my dad as a coach and athletic director, sports were the main focus around our house, and they certainly were a big part of our lives. But my mom was determined that we would grow up to be well-rounded people, and my dad always supported her in that. They worked hard to ensure that we grew up with a perspective on life that went beyond just the latest sporting event. Mom made us study piano and, during the summers, come in from outside and read for an hour every day. We complained at the time, but I know that all of us today are grateful to her and my father for that.

Mom and Dad made a good team – Mom was an optimist and Dad was a pessimist – or, as he’d put it, a realist – and they really balanced each other. We didn’t have material riches growing up, but we were beyond rich in those things that money can’t buy but that lend purpose, joy, and meaning to life. All of us Thune kids are very grateful for that heritage.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention something that was life-changing for my parents, and that was their strong faith in Christ. My dad has always had real discernment and wisdom – in no small part because of his daily dependence upon God in his life. He’s always prayed for wisdom, and God has blessed him with it.

Dad, thank you for the example of faith, integrity, character, and humility you’ve given to me and Bob and Rich and Karen and Tim. Thank you for faithfully serving God’s purpose for your generation, and happy 100th birthday.

John Thune

Thune

John Thune represents South Dakota in the U.S. Senate.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree
Columnists

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree

During my emergency medicine internship in the Midwest, one of my first patients was a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The bullet came from his father's .357 magnum, which the youngster had found. As he played with the gun, he accidentally shot himself in the upper thigh. The bullet's kinetic energy was so powerful in his tiny body, that despite being shot in the leg, many of the boy's ...

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi
Columnists

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi

  • Updated

President Trump's six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing his impending impeachments is ... quite a read. What it isn't is a coherent or convincing defense of the actions for which he almost certainly will stand trial in the Senate for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Rather, it's a sort of greatest hits that will be familiar to any consumer of Trump's tweets. For example, he ...

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old
Columnists

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old

A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for President Trump to be removed from office, essentially aligning itself with the Democrats who have found Trump's behavior with regard to Ukraine to be beyond the pale. This is notable because Trump's core support includes a lot of evangelical Christians who have been ...

THUNE: The season to rejoice
Columnists

THUNE: The season to rejoice

The holiday season is a special time of year. We get to rejoice in God’s gift to mankind while spending time with our family and friends, enjo…

Commentary: It's not too late to save the birds of North America
Columnists

Commentary: It's not too late to save the birds of North America

Over three weeks starting Saturday, thousands of birders in the Western Hemisphere will take part in the annual, 119-year-old Audubon Christmas Bird Count. These tallies are conducted in prearranged circles within a seven-mile radius of a central point. At least 30 such circles exist in Southern California, and counts in each are held during a planned 24-hour period, rain or shine. Bird lovers ...

+2
Commentary: Economic inequity has gone bananas
Columnists

Commentary: Economic inequity has gone bananas

Three collectors recently took home some unconventional offerings from Art Basel, a famous art show held annually in Miami Beach. Each artwork consisted of a banana duct-taped to a wall. Two sold for $120,000, one for $150,000. For a banana. And some tape. Unfortunately, this fruity farce is just one small sign of the growing gap between the whims of the absurdly wealthy and the challenges ...

+2
Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet
Columnists

Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet

The COP25 climate change summit that just wrapped up in Madrid, Spain, was not the decisive plunge into climate action the world needed. In the lead up to the conference, 11,000 scientists declared "clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency," and a half-million protesters in Madrid demanded we act accordingly. In the end, however, UN Secretary-General Antonio ...

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power
Columnists

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power

Go back to Sept. 26, 1963. Standing before a crowd of 37,000, President John F. Kennedy exhorted his audience to expand their definition of "conservation." The setting was unusual - behind him stood the newly constructed N Reactor in Hanford, Wash. Nuclear energy, he said, fit squarely into the definition of conservation. Such a suggestion would be anathema to some today, confusing to others. ...

+5
Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?
Columnists

Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?

Surprise, surprise, the U.S. government - over the last three presidential administrations - has lied to us about progress in the Afghan war, the longest conflict in American history. According to the Washington Post, which sued the government for the release of candid interviews with more than 400 officials - generals, diplomats, aid workers and Afghan government personnel involved in the war ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News