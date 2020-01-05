THUNE: New law finally puts illegal robocallers on notice

If you’re a Seinfeld fan like me, you probably remember the episode where Jerry receives a phone call from a telemarketer, interrupting his conversation with other characters on the show. Jerry tells the person on the other end of the line that he’s busy, but says that if the telemarketer shares his home phone number, he would call him back later. The telemarketer says he won’t do that, and Jerry asks, “I guess you don’t want people calling you at home?” When he agrees, Jerry says, “Well, now you know how I feel.”

Jerry’s sentiment is something we all can relate to, and maybe you’ve even used his strategy a time or two when you’ve received an unwanted robocall or telemarketing call over the years.

As technology has evolved, traditional telemarketing calls have gone from a landline ringing during dinner to relentless, downright annoying – and sometimes illegal – phone calls that are barraging our home, work, and mobile phones at all hours of the day. I receive them. My friends receive them. Even my 100-year-old dad has received them.

For some people, the situation has gotten so bad that they’ve chosen to simply stop answering the phone all together. That’s an unacceptable position for Americans to feel forced into, particularly if they’re sacrificing answering legitimate calls in order to avoid the annoying nuisance ones.