THUNE: The American Spirit is unbreakable

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve continually encouraged South Dakotans to follow the common-sense and consistent recommendations of health care professionals around the country: avoid crowds; stay home if you can, especially if you’re not feeling well; and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

I’ve always believed in leading by example, which is why when I recently felt under the weather, I decided it was best to avoid my colleagues on Capitol Hill. It unfortunately meant that I had to miss a few votes, but given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was the responsible thing to do. Practice what you preach, after all.

Over the last several weeks, my colleagues and I have been focused on supporting the American people during this national emergency. The Senate recently approved a significant coronavirus relief bill – the third piece of bipartisan legislation we’ve considered since the beginning of the outbreak. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is the product of numerous bipartisan ideas, all aimed at providing relief to American families, workers, and small businesses.