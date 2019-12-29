THUNE:
It’s fun to talk to an old politician who has nothing to lose, and nothing to gain, because of what he chooses to say.
It was still dark outside and there was a light snowfall as I took a table by the window at Vesta’s Café in Martin, South Dakota on Christmas …
Many want to come to the United States, as an asylee, a migrant or a citizen. But those journeys have become more complicated.
In 1906, two brothers, Nikolai and Matthew Gjelsvik, arrived at Ellis Island from Norway. The only English they knew were the words apple pie …
Commentary: My family relied on food stamps. The new SNAP rules ignore the realities of food insecurity and poverty.
As a child, I often walked the short distance from my family's tenement house in Woonsocket, R.I., to the neighborhood store to buy milk and bread. I paid with food stamps, which my family needed until we didn't just a few short years later. With four growing boys in the family, we were always running out of milk and bread. Today, I'm the president of a national financing and leasing firm. I ...
In case you still don't realize it, even before you struggle out of bed to head for a job you fear you may lose at any moment, you are already totally screwed. The deals have long-since been made. Palms have been greased. Connected friends and relatives hired and paid. Golden parachutes assigned to already wealthy CEOs. Platinum-plated pension and health care plans parceled out. Aspen and Maui ...
There are the big, juicy political developments, of the sort that require double-sized headlines on front pages and, eventually, their own chapters in history books. And there are the quiet, incremental ones. But both matter. Last week, the world watched as articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were first introduced in Congress, five days before they were approved by the U.S. ...
On June 30, 1966, President Lyndon Johnson inaugurated the Medicare program with the promise that "nearly every older American will receive hospital care - not as an act of charity, but as the insured right of a senior citizen." Medicare Part A was designed to provide that "insured right" to hospital care and is available without cost to every 65-year-old person who qualifies for Social ...
On Oct. 19, the Humane Society of the Black Hills surpassed adoption numbers from the previous year. It wasn’t until Monday the front desk sta…
Since the 2016 presidential election, I've written and lectured frequently about the death of evangelicalism, how a movement once distinguished for its concern for those Jesus called "the least of these" systematically and determinedly debased itself by aligning with the far-right fringes of the Republican Party. Beginning with Ronald Reagan in the late 1970s, evangelicals turned their backs ...