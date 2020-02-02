THUNE:
Related to this story
Most Popular
One evening my wife and I were watching a segment on Public Television on the war in Vietnam. I said, “I was there.” Jackie was sitting on the…
Last week I called out a Facebook friend I have known for almost 20 years for suggesting on social media that a well-known national TV journal…
In conversation yesterday, I was made aware of a joke, originally from the television show "Family Guy," which has apparently made its way around locker rooms. Let's say one friend repeatedly says "no," to going out with another friend. The other friend might say: "It's like having sex with Kobe Bryant; you can kick and scream all you want, but it's gonna happen." I had a visceral and deeply ...
It's not surprising that Rep. Adam B. Schiff's opening statement in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial began with an impassioned warning by Alexander Hamilton about the danger of demagogues subverting the Constitution and pursuing personal gain. "When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents," Schiff ...
- Updated
A State of the Union address is among the few remaining civic rituals. Its purpose is outlined in the Constitution, and millions still tune in to watch. An impeachment trial, too, is a civic ritual. Like the big speech, it's also in the Constitution. Now the State of the Union, planned for Tuesday, and impeachment could collide. Both sides seem to be nervously gaming the schedule with that ...
How interesting an impeachment witness would John Bolton have been? It looks like we're going to have to wait a while to find out. Maybe a long while. In a huge win for the publishers of Bolton's forthcoming book, Senate Republicans reportedly have lined up the votes to block Democrats from calling the former national security adviser or any other witnesses to testify at President Trump's ...
The White House is seriously thinking about pushing for new tax cuts to bring added relief to middle class families. This strategy stands in stark contrast to the approach taken by the Democratic presidential candidates, all of whom have, at one time or another, proposed hiking taxes on income, energy and payrolls as well as adding an entirely new tax on wealth. Several ideas under ...
- Updated
For football fans, the biggest day of the year is right around the corner. For pythons in Florida, their days are numbered. In a grotesque twist on the Super Bowl, Florida wildlife officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis are promoting a spectacle called the Python Challenge Python Bowl, in which participants are encouraged to hunt and kill as many snakes as possible. Footballs made from the doomed ...