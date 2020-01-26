Related to this story

Commentary: School meal nutrition rollbacks are far from 'common sense'

On Jan. 17, Michelle Obama's birthday, the Trump administration proposed rollbacks in nutrition standards in the school meal program. Under the proposal, legumes and potatoes will count as vegetables, fewer fruits will be served at breakfast and a la carte meals will allow students to select items high in fat. The result will be increased access to foods like french fries, hamburgers and other ...

Commentary: Black History Month: My least favorite time of the year

  • Updated

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday can reliably be counted on for two phenomena: an outpouring of commitment to the ideal of nonviolent social change and a "revelation" that Dr. King was a Republican. That last point also reliably draws groans and exaggerated eye-rolling from those of us who say, "And your point is ...?" King himself was publicly nonpartisan but very laudatory of the ...

Commentary: Trump's weak trade deal with China completely ignores the big picture

By many counts, the trade deal President Trump signed on Jan. 15 with China lacks heft. It doesn't remove all the tariffs, it doesn't impose any major penalties on intellectual property theft, and it punts completely on issues including China's state subsidies to prop up its own companies in international markets. Yet on one matter, the agreement could dramatically alter the U.S.-China ...

Commentary: If Trump loves America, why does he call our cities 'disgusting' and 'embarrassing'?

What's revealing about so many self-described nationalists is their contempt for the nation they claim to love. When President Trump talks about America, he talks about how people who don't love it should leave it - and then he talks about how awful it is and how much he doesn't love it. Here is America's president commenting on America's most populous city and fourth most populous state: "So ...

Commentary: The many reasons to impeach Trump

We the people of the United States of America are deeply invested in the impeachment trial now underway in the U.S. Senate, prompted by two articles of impeachment brought by the House of Representatives. But the House, we should remember, omitted several other potential grounds for impeachment, including racism, sexism and what the Dalai Lama aptly called the president's "lack of moral ...

Mary Schmich: As doomsday looms and impeachment progresses, departed PBS newsman Jim Lehrer's rules remind us how to be better

Here are three things that happened on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. On Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., an impeachment trial was going on. It was aimed at determining whether the president of the United States is guilty of abusing the power of his office and obstructing a congressional investigation. A short walk away from the impeachment fight, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists staged a news ...