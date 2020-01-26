THUNE:
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last week I called out a Facebook friend I have known for almost 20 years for suggesting on social media that a well-known national TV journal…
It was a part of my day to stop at the Post Office to pick up my business mail every morning including on Saturdays. I noticed one guy was alw…
On Jan. 17, Michelle Obama's birthday, the Trump administration proposed rollbacks in nutrition standards in the school meal program. Under the proposal, legumes and potatoes will count as vegetables, fewer fruits will be served at breakfast and a la carte meals will allow students to select items high in fat. The result will be increased access to foods like french fries, hamburgers and other ...
- Updated
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday can reliably be counted on for two phenomena: an outpouring of commitment to the ideal of nonviolent social change and a "revelation" that Dr. King was a Republican. That last point also reliably draws groans and exaggerated eye-rolling from those of us who say, "And your point is ...?" King himself was publicly nonpartisan but very laudatory of the ...
By many counts, the trade deal President Trump signed on Jan. 15 with China lacks heft. It doesn't remove all the tariffs, it doesn't impose any major penalties on intellectual property theft, and it punts completely on issues including China's state subsidies to prop up its own companies in international markets. Yet on one matter, the agreement could dramatically alter the U.S.-China ...
Gov. Kristi Noem said last week that she is “teachable.”
The Republican-led Senate, the Democrat-led House of Representatives, and the president all agree: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (…
What's revealing about so many self-described nationalists is their contempt for the nation they claim to love. When President Trump talks about America, he talks about how people who don't love it should leave it - and then he talks about how awful it is and how much he doesn't love it. Here is America's president commenting on America's most populous city and fourth most populous state: "So ...
We the people of the United States of America are deeply invested in the impeachment trial now underway in the U.S. Senate, prompted by two articles of impeachment brought by the House of Representatives. But the House, we should remember, omitted several other potential grounds for impeachment, including racism, sexism and what the Dalai Lama aptly called the president's "lack of moral ...
Mary Schmich: As doomsday looms and impeachment progresses, departed PBS newsman Jim Lehrer's rules remind us how to be better
Here are three things that happened on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. On Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., an impeachment trial was going on. It was aimed at determining whether the president of the United States is guilty of abusing the power of his office and obstructing a congressional investigation. A short walk away from the impeachment fight, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists staged a news ...