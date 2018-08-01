If President Trump's deal-making skills are the "art" form he claims them to be, they would most certainly fit nicely into the category of "surrealism."
For those unfamiliar with the genre, Dictionary.com defines surrealism as a style consisting "of visions and dreams that are free from conscious rational control." Could there be a more apt representation of how Trump, aided and abetted by South Dakota's all-GOP congressional delegation, has handled the economy-shattering effects of his tariff fixation?
First, these so-called Republicans have abandoned their party's historic commitment to free trade, which has been the foundation of our state's ag economy for many years. Then, these so-called Republicans have socialized the financial pain of South Dakota's farmers by promising them part of the $12 billion that the Trump administration will dole out to make up for the losses created by the looming trade war.
And lately, these so-called Republicans are subscribing to the laughable notion that Trump's trade war-mentality is designed to force abandonment of tariffs altogether.
That our state's economy is getting crushed by the process reminds me of what I often heard when I was a Marine fighting in Vietnam: "We had to destroy the village in order to save it."
And now, as if the collective loss of "conscious, rational control" within the Republican Party hasn't done enough damage to our state's ag economy, we're confronted with another bit of headstrong nonsense aimed at South Dakota's tourism sector. President Trump announced over the past weekend that if he can't get the funding he wants for his border wall by September, that he'll do what he can to shut down the government altogether.
I have no doubt that I'm speaking for many of my counterparts in the tourism business (which is how I make a buck), when I say that this crazy and surrealistic nonsense has to stop.
Why? Because the last time we had a fiasco like this, during October of 2013, the government shutdown instigated by the GOP-dominated U.S. House of Representatives led to the closing of our national parks, monuments and caves – just in time to wipe out the lucrative Autumn tourism season that is so important to our local economy.
Talk about unintended consequences. The Rapid City Journal headlined in its story on the subject that South Dakota's economy was "reeling" from the effects of the shutdown.
My peers and I shared stories about constricted bottom lines and staffers whose paychecks were severely cut just as the holiday shopping season was getting into gear. That shutdown lasted for the first two weeks of October, but the aftereffects lingered throughout the month as news about the national park and monument closures drastically cut down business for the rest of the season.
October 2013 sales tax receipts in Keystone, the town adjacent to Mount Rushmore, were down 32 percent from the previous year. If there's an "art" to this, it won't get much appreciation from those who have to deal with the replay of a government shutdown.