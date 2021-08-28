WEAVER: Do people still trust Gov. Noem?

‘Caveat Emptor’ is a Latin phrase that means ‘buyer, beware’. It is a warning that a product may not live up to its promises, and the buyers take a risk with their purchase.
Maybe that warning should apply to the person currently occupying the Governor’s home in Pierre, South Dakota.
Governor Kristi Noem leaped from basic obscurity prior to the Covid 19 panic onto the national stage, becoming a media darling and conservative icon due to the perception that she kept her state open during Covid 19 and her famous quote, “I trusted my people.“
Really?
Do “her people” still trust her?
Based on her track record and her current stance on businesses forcing experimental vaccines on their employees, maybe not.
Let’s go back to March 30, 2020, before Governor Noem’s meteoric rise. The legislature had just convened for the last day of their 2020 session to consider vetoed bills. The rules were suspended to allow new bills to be brought before the legislature for consideration in an abbreviated session. One of the bills requested by Governor Noem granted her hand-picked Secretary of Health the power to order any public or private location – including businesses, parks, schools, or any large gathering to close.
The conservative House rejected that bill, thereby stopping the heavy hand of government from infringing the right of the People to assemble and to freely associate.
Governor Noem tried to gain the power to shut down businesses through her appointed department-head proxy. The same Governor Noem who claimed on Facebook that “government telling businesses what to do is not conservative”. Noem, who boasts that she is the only Governor in America who never closed a business certainly pressured Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls to close in mid-April last year, and her Executive Order on April 6, 2020, placed mandatory restrictions on Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, close to thirty percent of the state’s population.
While Noem criticizes Representatives Jon Hansen and Scott Odenbach, the sponsors of the proposed Freedom of Conscience Act as “headline grabbers”, Noem has shamelessly promoted herself to the world as a bold leader. When faced with real opportunities to do the right thing, however, she punts.
In 2019 and 2020, Noem passed on a chance to support parents’ rights and to protect vulnerable children from medical abuse. Earlier this year she ultimately vetoed a bill that would ensure that females only competed against other females in girls and women’s sports, hiding behind the words ‘style and form’. Not exactly bold leadership.
This week in a Facebook selfie pushing back on Hansen and Odenbach and the idea of a special session, Noem said that “business rights and individual rights work together.”
While that can be true, the rights of business should not eclipse the unalienable individual rights guaranteed by our Constitution. When a government allows any business to subvert the individual rights of their employees, it is at best a dereliction of the duty of that government to protect the rights of the citizens, and at worst, it is the use of surrogates to oppress them.
Tonchi Weaver is a Board member, special project director, and lobbyist for SD Citizens for Liberty, Inc.