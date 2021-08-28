WEAVER: Do people still trust Gov. Noem?

The conservative House rejected that bill, thereby stopping the heavy hand of government from infringing the right of the People to assemble and to freely associate.

Governor Noem tried to gain the power to shut down businesses through her appointed department-head proxy. The same Governor Noem who claimed on Facebook that “government telling businesses what to do is not conservative”. Noem, who boasts that she is the only Governor in America who never closed a business certainly pressured Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls to close in mid-April last year, and her Executive Order on April 6, 2020, placed mandatory restrictions on Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, close to thirty percent of the state’s population.

While Noem criticizes Representatives Jon Hansen and Scott Odenbach, the sponsors of the proposed Freedom of Conscience Act as “headline grabbers”, Noem has shamelessly promoted herself to the world as a bold leader. When faced with real opportunities to do the right thing, however, she punts.