WEAVER: Plutarch vs. pigeonholing

The ancient philosopher, Plutarch observed that “the mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.” Modern education has reversed that philosophy and has lost sight of what it means to educate; their current model is upside down.
A recent Journal story on the RCAS Academies and Pathways Program shows that public education has become a system controlled by powerful people and favored industries to sort, label, and direct children to fill slots in their planned economy. The story noted that Central High School had hosted a ‘signing day’ for incoming freshmen to ‘celebrate their selections’, implying that these student commitments are contractual. According to Melissa Miller Kincart, RCAS director of Strategic Partnership and College and Career Readiness, community partners (private businesses) who sponsor the Academies “will be the recipients of those students once they enter the workforce.”
Within each Academy are ‘pathways’, or ‘career tracks’, a shockingly accurate term, because a train on a track cannot vary from the course already set, and the child’s prospects are similarly pre-determined. Pathways, according to Kincart, will “further narrow down” student interests. Shouldn’t the upper grades be when student’s interests are expanding and their horizons broadening? Separation of ‘workforce’ from intellectual elite has roots in Iron Curtain countries. This was done for the benefit of the state, not the individual, and is antithetical to American ideas of self-determination. Our state Constitution promises an education to the children of South Dakota; it does not promise the children of South Dakota to the Department of Education, their local school district, or potential employers.
This freshman year pigeon-holing practice was preceded by changes in the methods and principles of teaching in the lower grades that weakened basic academic structures. Promoted as ‘flexibility’, very young children can now decide the focus of their studies for themselves based on their current (changeable) interests.
More “flexibility” in what children must learn in the early grade disciplines leads to less flexibility and fewer options in higher education, potential job opportunities, and career pursuits. Education should be narrow at the bottom for a firm foundation and be adaptable at the top to accommodate emerging talents and interests.
Even the vocabulary used in common education parlance has devolved. A child in school is rarely called a “student”, meaning “one who studies, or a “scholar”, meaning “one who pursues scholarship”. The more common term is “learner”, meaning simply “one who learns what is offered.” Children are called future “workers”; not future citizens, public servants, or entrepreneurs. This difference may seem insignificant, but Plutarch would certainly understand how nuance can lower expectations.
Across the state and especially in Rapid City, the rising number of home-schooled students indicates a lack of confidence in the public school system. “Home School” would be the fastest-growing school district in the state, if it were a district by itself. Since 2017, homeschooling has increased 43% statewide and risen 67% in Rapid City. According to the SD Department of Education website, parents choose homeschooling in Rapid City (1078 students) more often than parents in Sioux Falls (873), a district about double the size. Parents are voting with their feet for a number of reasons, but chief among them is the lack of true scholarship available to their children in public schools.
Clearly, the ancients understood the purpose of education more completely than we moderns. Real education advances human minds, enriches human hearts, and guides eternal souls. We have already sacrificed a generation of children on the altar of educational experiment and theory with Common Core. Why are the decision makers of RCAS so determined to double down and put a new spin on old and failing ideas? As Orwell once said, “some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them”. Plutarch would concur.
Tonchi Weaver