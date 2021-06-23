WEAVER: Plutarch vs. pigeonholing

This freshman year pigeon-holing practice was preceded by changes in the methods and principles of teaching in the lower grades that weakened basic academic structures. Promoted as ‘flexibility’, very young children can now decide the focus of their studies for themselves based on their current (changeable) interests.

More “flexibility” in what children must learn in the early grade disciplines leads to less flexibility and fewer options in higher education, potential job opportunities, and career pursuits. Education should be narrow at the bottom for a firm foundation and be adaptable at the top to accommodate emerging talents and interests.

Even the vocabulary used in common education parlance has devolved. A child in school is rarely called a “student”, meaning “one who studies, or a “scholar”, meaning “one who pursues scholarship”. The more common term is “learner”, meaning simply “one who learns what is offered.” Children are called future “workers”; not future citizens, public servants, or entrepreneurs. This difference may seem insignificant, but Plutarch would certainly understand how nuance can lower expectations.