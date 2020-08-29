WOSTER: A fence just makes sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After serious consideration, I’ve decided that I’m OK with the fence. The one to be built around the governor’s mansion in Pierre.

The $400,000 fence.

I don’t like the price, of course. That seems like a lot for a fence. But $60,000 seems like a lot for a pickup, too, and these days you can spend that and more.

I don’t know fences, beyond painting one in the backyard from time to time and remembering how inept I was at barbwire repair back on the farm. So I can’t imagine how you can pump $400,000 into that fence.

But there’s a lot I don’t know, including what kind of security needs a governor — even a governor of a seemingly safe place like South Dakota — might have these days. I’m pretty sure they’re different than they used to be.

I can tell you a little bit about that. Bill Janklow could have told you a lot more. He had plenty of experience — 16 years in all — with the governor’s mansion, long before the fence and the notion that one was needed.

The grass at the governor’s place on the east side of Capitol Lake has always been sort of open range. People would stroll through with their dogs or kids or their cameras, taking pictures of the mansion, the lake and the impressive Capitol itself.