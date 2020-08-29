WOSTER: A fence just makes sense

After serious consideration, I’ve decided that I’m OK with the fence. The one to be built around the governor’s mansion in Pierre.
The $400,000 fence.
I don’t like the price, of course. That seems like a lot for a fence. But $60,000 seems like a lot for a pickup, too, and these days you can spend that and more.
I don’t know fences, beyond painting one in the backyard from time to time and remembering how inept I was at barbwire repair back on the farm. So I can’t imagine how you can pump $400,000 into that fence.
But there’s a lot I don’t know, including what kind of security needs a governor — even a governor of a seemingly safe place like South Dakota — might have these days. I’m pretty sure they’re different than they used to be.
I can tell you a little bit about that. Bill Janklow could have told you a lot more. He had plenty of experience — 16 years in all — with the governor’s mansion, long before the fence and the notion that one was needed.
The grass at the governor’s place on the east side of Capitol Lake has always been sort of open range. People would stroll through with their dogs or kids or their cameras, taking pictures of the mansion, the lake and the impressive Capitol itself.
Sometimes those people were surprised to find themselves in the governor’s backyard, sort of. It was easy to get there, without a fence, if you just wandered away from the lake a bit.
Janklow told me once about a family that walked by as he was was out back at the mansion cooking something on a grill. It might been that little “hibachi” grill he had for a while.
Anyway, the family just kind of followed the Capitol Lake shoreline over to the mansion side and got close enough for Janklow to notice. He walked out and waved them over to chat. And eventually, one of them asked what he did.
“I work over at the Capitol,” he said.
One of them answered: “Well, that’s convenient.”
It was pretty convenient. Also, pretty safe, and amazingly casual. Neighbor kids used to play football on the front lawn or the side lawn. Baseball, too. My newsman brother, Terry, lived across the street. His kids wandered over to play there quite a bit.
One time, Janklow was out in the yard giving Terry’s son, Andy, and his buddy some hitting tips. He kept them so long they were late for supper — which was, well, not the worst excuse a kid could have.
No fences, then, and no fear. No regular security, either, although they could get there in a hurry.
Janklow could have been in danger in those days. There were some tough years of social unrest. And he was controversial enough to inspire some threats. He was also an old Marine with a cache of firearms in the mansion, including a favorite military style rifle.
One story said it was under his bed, another the closet. Janklow said it was “close enough.”
That was then. This is now. Now is worse. There’s more anger. More hate. More online incitement of both. And the internet makes South Dakota a less-distant place, in a nation that’s more divided and more inclined toward violence.
So Noem has more security needs than governors past. And people can still wander around close to the mansion. Sometimes they do. So a fence probably makes sense. The good news is that it won’t go down to Capitol Lake. So you and I can still take a stroll around our lake.
I think I’ll do that after the fence is up. And maybe I’ll stop for a while on the mansion side and remember the way things used to be, back when the governor of South Dakota might step away from his hibachi and wave you over for a chat.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.