WOSTER: An assignment worth taking

Muhich spoke in enough detail and with enough candor and emotion to make the elephant the focus of the story. So what began as a bit of a puffy profile became something more, as stories often do with given some room to breathe.

But that meant leaving a few things out of my story on Muhich for today's cover, which is why it’s nice to have a column. For other stuff, like the fact that Muhich’s dad felt the pull toward the priesthood while he was in college.

“But he was dating my mom,” Muhich said. “And she won.”

Now that’s power. So is this: Trusted advisers to Pope Francis do the background on new-bishop candidates, but the pope makes the call. And, according to Catholic belief, that means the actual call comes from, well, God.

How does that make Muhich feel?

“I’m really trying to get my head around that,” he said. “I suppose the Twilight Zone wouldn’t be the best example. But I keep asking, ‘Did this happen?’”