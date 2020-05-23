WOSTER: An assignment worth taking

The deal I made to myself when I decided to cut back on my post-retirement fishing and return to some degree of journalism was that I wouldn’t take any assignments I didn’t really want.
I’ve been pretty firm about that.
So, if you’re upset about your property tax assessment, good luck with that. If you’re puzzled by inconsistent budgeting in the state Legislature, I’m not your guy. And if you’re worried state regents don’t get the reporter scrutiny they deserve, call somebody else.
But a story assignment about a new bishop? In my diocese? Call me.
Journal Editor Kent Bush didn’t call. He sent an email: “Would you want to do a story on the new bishop for Rapid City?”
What’s a cradle Catholic to do? Pretty simple: Write the story.
And I assumed it would be a perfunctory look at a 59-year-old priest who grew up in the northern Minnesota Iron Range and spent most of the 31 priestly years in parish ministry, before assuming additional duties at the diocesan level in Duluth.
Of course I’d ask about the elephant that’s always in the room when the Catholic Church is discussed. But I figured Father Peter Muhich wouldn’t have much to say about child-sexual abuse by priests, not in an introductory story. I figured wrong.
Muhich spoke in enough detail and with enough candor and emotion to make the elephant the focus of the story. So what began as a bit of a puffy profile became something more, as stories often do with given some room to breathe.
But that meant leaving a few things out of my story on Muhich for today's cover, which is why it’s nice to have a column. For other stuff, like the fact that Muhich’s dad felt the pull toward the priesthood while he was in college.
“But he was dating my mom,” Muhich said. “And she won.”
Now that’s power. So is this: Trusted advisers to Pope Francis do the background on new-bishop candidates, but the pope makes the call. And, according to Catholic belief, that means the actual call comes from, well, God.
How does that make Muhich feel?
“I’m really trying to get my head around that,” he said. “I suppose the Twilight Zone wouldn’t be the best example. But I keep asking, ‘Did this happen?’”
Yes, it happened to a pretty regular guy from a pretty regular town called Eveleth, which is about 60 miles north of Duluth. It’s home to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, the hometown of 1980 U.S. Olympic Team (yeah, the one that beat the Russians) player Mark Pavelich and also to the “world’s largest hockey stick,” which is 107 feet long.
Another notable name is tied to the area, but in a terribly tragic way. U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, once considered by many progressives to be “the conscience of the Senate,” died with his wife, Sheila, their daughter, Marcia, and five others in an Oct. 25, 2002 airplane crash two miles from the Eveleth airport.
Back on the lighter side, there’s MacGyver, from the original TV series. The starring actor Richard Dean Anderson is from Minneapolis but had a lake cabin in nearby Virginia, Minn., and has long escaped to northern Minnesota for rest and relaxation.
When Muhich was growing up, his family had a cabin on Little Lake 14, which is right next to, well, Lake 14, where “MacGyver" had a cabin.
“He was about half a mile away from us,” Muhich said. “But he pretty much kept to himself.”
Which was OK with the Muhich family. They were up on Little Lake 14 for their own summer fun, particularly swimming and fishing.
Wait, fishing? That begged the question: “Do you fish?”
“I did,” the bishop elect said. “But I haven’t fished for quite a while.
Maybe he just needs somebody to get him started again.
I’ll take that assignment, too.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
