About the time I’m getting serious about my pheasant hunts this fall, Mayor Steve Allender will be making his announcement to run for re-election.
I’m pretty sure of it. He seems pretty sure of it, too.
“The election is almost a year away, and it’s not really necessary to make a firm campaign announcement,” Allender says. “But I’m inclined to run.”
Inclined isn’t quite certain, or at least it’s not quite ready to say so. It’s a big commitment for the second-term mayor. And it gets bigger next year, when the mayor’s term expands from two to four years.
“I just like taking my time, because it’s not a decision I take lightly,” Allender says. “I’ve got to make sure it’s not my ego or anything else unhealthy weighing into that decision.”
Unhealthy egos in politics? No way. But OK, Allender figures to have that settled in time for an announcement this fall, “after the summer camping season.” And when the deciding time comes, last month’s vote approving a new civic center arena will be no small part of it.
Allender bet a bunch of political capital on the side of the $180-million expansion. Just three years earlier well-organized opposition soundly defeated a more costly expansion plan at the polls, before Allender got involved.
Opponents included previous mayors who occasionally took swipes at Allender as well as the new plan. He admits he felt the bruises during the last weeks of the campaign.
“That was a bit of a roller coaster for me,” he said. “I was only really paying attention to the negatives. I wasn’t really paying attention to the positives. So I wondered if I was off base or had lost touch with the community. I was doubting myself.”
A good turnout with almost two-thirds voting for the expansion shored up Allender’s confidence, in himself and in the city. After that, who could argue that he didn’t deserve four more years?
Well, maybe a good chunk of those “no” voters — also City Alderman John Roberts, one of the mayor’s more frequent critics.
“I haven’t heard of anybody else who’s even looking to run yet,” Roberts said. “But four years has been a long time with Steve Allender. I can’t imagine what eight years would be like.”
Roberts questions whether a vote for the arena and a vote for Allender are one and the same.
“I think a lot of people who voted on that, I don’t see them coming out to vote in this,” Roberts said. “They were passionate about that issue. But are they going to be that passionate about the mayor? I doubt it.”
Alderman Jason Salamun doesn’t doubt it a bit, if Allender decides to run again.
“Obviously, he has earned another term, if that’s what he wants,” Salamun said.
Salamun was at the mayor’s side during the civic center campaign. And he called the vote a “landmark decision” with implications beyond a new, larger arena and its impact on the community. He believes those implications would benefit Allender in a campaign.
“He would be tough to beat,” Salamun said.
Allender doesn’t take that for granted. But he does admit that the civic center vote will count when the autumn-announcement season arrives.
“I’d be lying if I said the outcome of that election didn’t make me feel better about the prospects of running,” he said. “It was an important decision and the right decision. It just made me feel like, ‘Who wouldn’t want to work for a city like this one?’”
Shhh. Not until after the summer camping season.