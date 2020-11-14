WOSTER: Boomer becomes a Zoomer

This week I joined the Zoom generation. I’m kind of excited about it, too.

But before you say anything snotty about my delayed online evolution, let me beat you to it: “OK, Boomer, whatever.”

Which is only fair, I guess. I am a Baby Boomer. But that generational designation is about age, and birthdates. The Zoom generation is all about Zoom, as you might imagine, and meeting by face and voice online from different locations through something called “the cloud,” which in this instance has nothing to do with condensed water vapor and dust particles.

I still don’t understand this particular cloud. And don’t try to explain it to me, either. It makes me dizzy, and a little nauseous.

But I understood enough, just barely, this week to take part in my first Zoom meeting. It was a town-hall meeting, actually, without an actual town hall. That’s a pretty good way to meet, with COVID cases surging. And if you’re sitting at your computer in your den, as I was, you don’t even have to wear a mask.

The town hall was hosted by South Dakota News Watch, a tax-exempt news organization of experienced professionals that provides essential journalism to supplement what existing mainstream news outlets continue to provide, despite dwindling resources.