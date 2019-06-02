There’s a sense of loss when you walk past the spot in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot where Larry Low Dog died. And it’s a community loss.
The 51-year-old Lakota man was found lying under a bus in the parking lot on the morning of March 14, after a blizzard hit the Black Hills. An investigation determined that he died of exposure, or more specifically hypothermia. A contributing, perhaps overwhelming factor was his blood alcohol level of .308, almost four times the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.
Low Dog left years of life unlived and children, siblings, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. And his wasn’t the only overnight tragedy last winter.
On the morning of Feb. 22, 34-year-old Jeremy Rocky Mountain was found dead at a picnic shelter in Thomson Park in northeast Rapid City. Again, an investigation determined that hypothermia was the cause of death, but it was obviously and profoundly connected to a blood alcohol level of .346.
Prior to last week, I’d never been to Thomson Park. I took a stroll there after the rains finally stopped to get a sense of the place. And I wanted to remember Jeremy Rocky Mountain, who left a father, daughters, siblings and other relatives and friends to grieve his loss.
I was also there to think about the county’s new multi-faceted Care Campus, which I toured recently with Sheriff Kevin Thom and Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel. We discussed the value of the campus to the community, including how the two exposure deaths last winter might have been multiplied had the Care Campus not existed.
The 70,000-square-foot, $16.2-million campus opened last fall. It offers an assortment of treatment, referral and assistance programs that, in hundreds of cases already, have diverted individuals away from jail and toward less-costly, more hopeful options.
But none of the services offered at 321 Kansas City St. are more important than the most fundamental: helping those in immediate physical jeopardy to get off the streets on days and, especially, nights when staying out might be fatal.
“First, it’s a harm-reduction effort,” says Whelchel, who oversees the Care Campus “And I think this winter is a good example. We had a brutal February and the first part of March. I mean, if we wouldn’t have had this facility with the amount of beds we had, I think we would have had many folks who would have frozen to death. And it would have been tragic.”
Over the years, we’ve had far too many tragic outdoor deaths here in Rapid City. So priority No. 1 at the Care Campus is encouraging those living on the ragged edge of our society and struggling with addiction and/or mental illness to step through the back door of the center. It is a welcoming portal open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Inside there are beds, something to eat and drink, access to medical care and compassionate, experienced staffers. The first level of care is called Safe Solutions, which is exactly what it is.
“Safe Solutions is basically the harm-reduction model to get people off the street,” Thom says. “It’s a blue mattress on the floor, the lowest level of service we provide.”
That low level of service can lead to a lot more. The campus has an expanded detox center, a crisis care center and a multiplicity of assistance options for those ready to live a better life.
The first step is the one that takes them through that door. Over time, it’s a step that can change lives. Overnight, it can save them.