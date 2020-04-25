WOSTER: Choosing to see the best

My daughter probably said it best.
“I think you choose to see the best in her. I hope you’re right. Time will tell us.”
I think I do choose to see the best in Gov. Kristi Noem, as much as reasonably possible. So I agree with the comment my daughter wrote on a Facebook page I use for political discussions. There I defended Noem against some incomplete and unfair national news reports about her leadership on COVID-19.
In that, she has been imperfect, as all human leaders are. And I’ve wished at times she was more aggressive on the shelter-at-home, business restrictions and social-distancing guidelines she so effectively promotes but refuses to require.
Still, I cautiously say “so far, so good” on her leadership. That’s not the impression left by some national news reports, which sought to blame a coronavirus outbreak in a Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls on Noem’s resistance to statewide orders.
It’s unlikely such an order would have prevented the outbreak. And it’s debatable whether it would have done much to slow the spread of the disease outside of the plant. Some of the big-time news outlets didn’t mention that or note that outside of the very serious Sioux Falls hotspot there’s a relatively low rate of COVID across most of the state.
Pennington County had 11 confirmed cases Friday, partly because of a low rate of testing. There are more cases out there, but the spread has clearly been reduced by business closures or restrictions, social distancing and sheltering at home.
The numbers will rise. Noem regularly reminds us of that, using models developed by disease specialists. She predicts a peak in cases in Sioux Falls in mid-May and a statewide peak in mid-June. So many more people will get sick. Some will die.
Noem’s mindset isn’t the “it can’t happen here” deluded ignorance that some national outlets suggest. It’s a brand of “it’s here, and it’ll get worse” realism that pushes voluntary use of CDC guidelines but limits government edicts and their damage to businesses and workers. The idea is to “flatten the curve” of cases and keep the demand for hospital beds and ventilators below capacity, as testing improves and researchers seek treatments and work on a vaccine.
Is she right? Will her plan work? I hope so. As my daughter, a worried mom in Sioux Falls, says: “Time will tell us.”
Meanwhile, lost in the barrage of criticism of Noem is her action back in mid-March to postpone state basketball tournaments and other high-school contests and close schools, eventually for the remainder of the year. That likely prevented outbreaks, slowed virus spread and maybe saved lives.
By not issuing a statewide order on businesses and home sheltering and, perhaps, not showing enough heart for the horrid human suffering in places like New York City, Noem has become a target for criticism, especially from the left. But she also has become a darling of conservatives and a star on their news and talk shows.
She is tough enough to take the criticism and human enough to be charmed by the affection. I admire the toughness, as long as it doesn’t make her deaf to legitimate critiques. And I understand the alluring call of cable news. I just hope she remembers that the reporters who matter most when South Dakotans are scared and sick and dying are the ones here in South Dakota.
Fox News and its stable of conservative crooners can build a national profile for Noem and help set her up for appointments or campaigns beyond our state. But local news outlets can keep her in touch with South Dakotans — all of us, regardless of politics.
With tough-but-fair reporting, South Dakota journalists can help the governor be a leader for all during one of the most challenging periods in our state’s history.
I hope Kristi Noem will remember who and what matters most in the weeks and months ahead. I tend to think she will.
But then, as my daughter pointed out, I choose to see the best in her.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
