WOSTER: Choosing to see the best

My daughter probably said it best.

“I think you choose to see the best in her. I hope you’re right. Time will tell us.”

I think I do choose to see the best in Gov. Kristi Noem, as much as reasonably possible. So I agree with the comment my daughter wrote on a Facebook page I use for political discussions. There I defended Noem against some incomplete and unfair national news reports about her leadership on COVID-19.

In that, she has been imperfect, as all human leaders are. And I’ve wished at times she was more aggressive on the shelter-at-home, business restrictions and social-distancing guidelines she so effectively promotes but refuses to require.

Still, I cautiously say “so far, so good” on her leadership. That’s not the impression left by some national news reports, which sought to blame a coronavirus outbreak in a Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls on Noem’s resistance to statewide orders.

It’s unlikely such an order would have prevented the outbreak. And it’s debatable whether it would have done much to slow the spread of the disease outside of the plant. Some of the big-time news outlets didn’t mention that or note that outside of the very serious Sioux Falls hotspot there’s a relatively low rate of COVID across most of the state.