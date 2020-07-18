WOSTER: City chickens ruffling feathers again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oh man, not again. Chickens. They’re back in the news.

They’re also back behind a house just down the street. I checked again this morning. One was standing still and alert in its little pen by its little house. Perhaps the others were sleeping in, without a rooster to get them up at sunrise.

Whatever the hens were up to, I’ve been brooding for months about the presence of domestic poultry in my neighborhood. And now, the issue of whether chicken coops should be allowed within the city limits is making a return engagement before the Rapid City Council.

It is ruffling feathers now just as it has, off and on, for the last decade or more. And while I hate to squawk too much, I feel compelled to comment about chickens, in town and out.

First, I’d like to say that I have nothing against chickens. Except that I can’t say that. Not honestly. Because I have a lot against chickens — an emotional lot, in fact, that goes back to my adolescent years on our northeast Lyman County farm.

I wasn’t given much responsibility on that farm because, well, I didn’t deserve much. But I was the head chicken tender and egg gatherer, which meant collecting the eggs laid each day and lining them up in paper-pulp trays in cardboard boxes.