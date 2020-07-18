WOSTER: City chickens ruffling feathers again

Oh man, not again. Chickens. They’re back in the news.
They’re also back behind a house just down the street. I checked again this morning. One was standing still and alert in its little pen by its little house. Perhaps the others were sleeping in, without a rooster to get them up at sunrise.
Whatever the hens were up to, I’ve been brooding for months about the presence of domestic poultry in my neighborhood. And now, the issue of whether chicken coops should be allowed within the city limits is making a return engagement before the Rapid City Council.
It is ruffling feathers now just as it has, off and on, for the last decade or more. And while I hate to squawk too much, I feel compelled to comment about chickens, in town and out.
First, I’d like to say that I have nothing against chickens. Except that I can’t say that. Not honestly. Because I have a lot against chickens — an emotional lot, in fact, that goes back to my adolescent years on our northeast Lyman County farm.
I wasn’t given much responsibility on that farm because, well, I didn’t deserve much. But I was the head chicken tender and egg gatherer, which meant collecting the eggs laid each day and lining them up in paper-pulp trays in cardboard boxes.
I favored the job only because when we sold the eggs at Joe’s Produce in Chamberlain, I got the money. I don’t remember how much it was, or how regularly it came. But I remember thinking even at the time that it never seemed commensurate with the amount of pain and suffering tending chickens caused me.
There were both physical wounds, which were short term, and emotional wounds, which were more enduring. I was henpecked by the real things long before I understood the misogynistic application of the term.
The source of my trauma was the “chicken coop,” a dusty, smelly wooden structure on the edge of the trees just off the backyard of our farmhouse. It was a bit bigger than your average garden shed and painted red and white like the other wooden buildings on our place, giving it a deceptively welcoming appearance.
There was nothing welcoming about it. It was a fortress of resistance where birds of a feather flocked together to confront me with hammering beaks, slashing toenails and pounding wings as I cautiously approached the wall of hay-lined, individual boxes where eggs were laid, and defended.
Those hens were mean. And smart. And persistent. And, boy, could they peck a kid, when properly motivated. And I motivated them daily by disrupting their relentless attempts to produce a clutch of eggs.
I tried to go in when most hens were outside, poking and pecking around the yard and shelter belt as they did for much of the day. And some of those still in the coop would grudgingly depart at my approach.
A few, though, were always ready to rumble. And one hen in particular was a deep growler — yes, chickens growl — that, if on the ground when I approached, would puff up and growl and jump at me like a striking snake. If she was actually sitting in the nest box, she’d fill the cavity with animosity, squawking and pecking in a pneumatic beak barrage as I reached in to retrieve the egg.
I’m happy to report that my traumatic chicken experiences more than half a century ago did not alter my affection for farm-fresh eggs. I loved them then and I love them now. And these days we get most of our eggs from a small rancher along the front range of the Black Hills.
Those eggs are great. I don’t know much about the chickens, except that they seem to have a good life, ranging about the ranch doing what chickens do, a long way from my house.
Which is exactly where I want them.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
