WOSTER: City deer spark million dollar controversy

You might love the deer in town. I like them myself. Mostly.
It’s fun late or early in the day to look out the big window in the den and see a trophy mule-deer buck silhouetted on the grassy hilltop across the street. And the grandkids love it when a white-tailed doe puts them up close and personal with her spotted fawns out in the front flower beds.
Deer are part of daily life in Rapid City. And it’s a part that elevates the quality of life here, up to a point. But there’s a cost, too, and Terry Mayes has spent some time calculating that cost, starting with collisions between deer and vehicles within the city limits.
There’s one of those, on average, every day. There might be none one day and two or three the next. But over the last few years, the private contractor who picks up deer carcasses in the city has collected about 350 deer each year.
“I spoke to the contractor, and that’s a real number,” Mayes told members of the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Thursday night. “And there are real costs associated with that number.”
After a career as a trooper and supervisor in the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Mayes knows about the costs of collisions and the role that deer often play. Now retired, he stays active in statewide wildlife issues and also chairs the Rapid City Urban Wildlife Committee, a subcommittee of the parks advisory board.
Mayes addressed the parks board on the economic expense tied to deer strikes, starting with the average cost of each deer-vehicle-collision across the United states of $4,100. But since those numbers include the many deer strikes at higher speeds outside of towns and cities, Mayes figured the average in Rapid City would likely be less. So he went with $3,000, just to be cautiously conservative.
Still, it adds up in a hurry.
“The damage to vehicles from these collisions, using the low of $3,000 per event, exceeds $1 million per year in the city,” Mayes said. “With the average out-of-pocket cost for each collision at $500, that cost exceeds $175,000 per year. These numbers indicate that the economic cost of car-deer collisions is clearly unacceptable.”
Then there are landscaping costs from deer damage. I know some of that, in part because we live near the Skyline Drive hills and in part because I’m stubborn enough to plant stuff in our unprotected front yard — the backyard is fenced — that I simply want to grow there.
And the deer? Well, they’re every bit as stubborn as I am. And hungry. It’s a win-some, lose-some competition that I kind of enjoy, despite the frustrations. I’ve never totaled up the costs. Others have, however.
Van Lindquist brought his worries and his cost estimate to the parks board Thursday night. He said he that during 2019 he had to replace 52 plantings at his west Rapid City home at a cost of more than $2,000.
“I’m just one frustrated person,” Lindquist said. “But there are a lot of frustrated people out there.”
The frustration isn’t new. City deer have been a point of controversy and debate for years. City officials work with state Game, Fish & Parks managers to control the herd through a reduction program by city snipers, with the venison helping to feed the hungry.
GF&P is also looking at additional bow hunting in select areas around the city. Mayes says that’s important. It’s also important, he says, to have a clearer estimate of the city deer population and better idea of the costs of the herd.
Which is what brought him to the parks advisory board, hoping to encourage a new look at an old deer issue. After listening to Mayes and Lindquist, parks board Chairwoman Karen Gunderson Olson said such a look is justified.
“It’s very clear that we need to move the discussion forward,” she said.
That could eventually mean a city council discussion on the size of the herd, the cost of the herd and whether more needs to be done to control both.
Meanwhile, enjoy the deer. But drive carefully. And start working on your spring planting strategy.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.