WOSTER: City deer spark million dollar controversy

Mayes addressed the parks board on the economic expense tied to deer strikes, starting with the average cost of each deer-vehicle-collision across the United states of $4,100. But since those numbers include the many deer strikes at higher speeds outside of towns and cities, Mayes figured the average in Rapid City would likely be less. So he went with $3,000, just to be cautiously conservative.

Still, it adds up in a hurry.

“The damage to vehicles from these collisions, using the low of $3,000 per event, exceeds $1 million per year in the city,” Mayes said. “With the average out-of-pocket cost for each collision at $500, that cost exceeds $175,000 per year. These numbers indicate that the economic cost of car-deer collisions is clearly unacceptable.”

Then there are landscaping costs from deer damage. I know some of that, in part because we live near the Skyline Drive hills and in part because I’m stubborn enough to plant stuff in our unprotected front yard — the backyard is fenced — that I simply want to grow there.

And the deer? Well, they’re every bit as stubborn as I am. And hungry. It’s a win-some, lose-some competition that I kind of enjoy, despite the frustrations. I’ve never totaled up the costs. Others have, however.