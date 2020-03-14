WOSTER: Coronavirus creating a loss of connection

It was probably the first time in my life that I have apologized for shaking someone’s hand.
“Whoops, sorry,” I said. “I guess I’m not supposed to do that.”
The young woman whom came to our front door Tuesday morning with her husband and their baby boy to talk about the Lord Jehovah said pretty much the same thing. So did her husband, whose hand I had briefly grasped by reflex, too.
“Yes,” the woman said. “We’re not supposed to do that, either.”
So COVID-19, or the fear of catching or spreading it, had elbowed its way into a friendly front-step conversation, just as it had barged into the daily lives of citizens across the nation and world.
Now a handshake is a considered to be a threat. A hug is dangerous. A shoulder squeeze is off limits. Welcome to our new, shared reality, courtesy of the Coronavirus and its potential to cause disease with effects ranging from barely noticeable to fairly uncomfortable to really serious to deadly.
It’s no longer simply an unsettling point of national news reports. It’s here in South Dakota and here in Pennington County, home to the state’s first and as of Thursday only fatality tied to the virus.
As an exceptionally gifted hypochondriac with a proven ability to concoct my own symptoms, I was particularly unsettled by the death of the Pennington County victim, who happened to be in my age category but also had underlying medical problems.
The news disturbed more than the medically neurotic, however. It also inspired a friend who is a few years older and has a managed heart condition to leave me a voicemail Wednesday morning canceling our regularly scheduled Friday morning breakfast at a busy local cafe.
“We’ve gotten a little bit spooked by the Coronavirus, and I think we’re going to just burrow in here for a few days or a couple of weeks and see how this thing develops,” he said in the voicemail.
It was a wise choice for a 70-something pal with a heart condition, and not an unreasonable one, I figured, for a 68-year-old without one. I’ll do some logical burrowing myself, up to a point. But only up to a point. And had I not been busy with this column on Thursday morning, I would have accepted an invitation to downtown coffee and conversation by a couple of other 70-something pals.
Further, I decided that noon Mass at St. Isaac Jogues in North Rapid, where I am the regular Thursday lector, should remain on the must-do list.
The Mass experience is now different, however. Because of Coronavirus, we aren’t sharing the cup during communion. We aren’t exchanging handshakes and hugs after the Lord’s Prayer. And we aren’t clasping hands during the prayer.
To me, that’s a loss of connection and ritual, but it also makes sense during this time of uncertainty and caution. Which takes me back to our front step on Tuesday morning, to the meaningful ritual of the handshake and what might have been my last casual clasp of another’s hand for some time.
The young woman had stopped by with her family to offer greetings and a brief reading from the Book of Psalms, and also to ask if I was working to get closer to the Lord.
“Every day,” I said, and quickly established that I was a cradle Catholic committed to my church and unlikely to be swayed toward another. She was fine with that, but also asked after our brief exchange if she could return sometime for another short Scripture reading and chat.
I told her I’d be fine with that. And I meant it. Next time, however, I’ll welcome them and listen, but I won’t shake hands.
It’s the safe thing to do. It’s also kind of sad.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.