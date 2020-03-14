WOSTER: Coronavirus creating a loss of connection

The news disturbed more than the medically neurotic, however. It also inspired a friend who is a few years older and has a managed heart condition to leave me a voicemail Wednesday morning canceling our regularly scheduled Friday morning breakfast at a busy local cafe.

“We’ve gotten a little bit spooked by the Coronavirus, and I think we’re going to just burrow in here for a few days or a couple of weeks and see how this thing develops,” he said in the voicemail.

It was a wise choice for a 70-something pal with a heart condition, and not an unreasonable one, I figured, for a 68-year-old without one. I’ll do some logical burrowing myself, up to a point. But only up to a point. And had I not been busy with this column on Thursday morning, I would have accepted an invitation to downtown coffee and conversation by a couple of other 70-something pals.

Further, I decided that noon Mass at St. Isaac Jogues in North Rapid, where I am the regular Thursday lector, should remain on the must-do list.

The Mass experience is now different, however. Because of Coronavirus, we aren’t sharing the cup during communion. We aren’t exchanging handshakes and hugs after the Lord’s Prayer. And we aren’t clasping hands during the prayer.