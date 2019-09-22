It’s a question I hear quite a bit: “What’s he going to do next?”
“He” being Billie Sutton.
It’s a good question, too, one I can’t answer. But I’m in good company there.
“Heck, I don’t even know what I’m going to do,” Sutton says, relying on a gentle form of exclamation that seems especially charming in this age of coarse rhetoric. “I don’t think I’m done with serving. I have a passion for it. But right now I don’t know what that looks like.”
I can tell you what it doesn’t look like: a challenge next year against either formidable Republican incumbent, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds or U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson. Nor does it look much like a daunting rematch against Gov. Kristi Noem, who beat Sutton in a close race — razor thin by GOP statewide victory standards of recent decades — for governor in 2018.
In capturing 48 percent of the vote to Noem’s 51 percent, Sutton kept things closer than any Democrat in a gubernatorial race since Lars Herseth lost to George Mickelson in 1986. What would that mean in 2022, if Noem runs for a second term and Sutton runs against her?
I assume it would mean a second term for Noem, probably by a bigger winning margin than she had over Sutton last year.
Some people think Noem is vulnerable. I think she was last year. I don’t think she is anymore. She has never lost, not in two runs for the state House, four runs for the U.S. House and one run for governor, so far. And she beat some really good candidates — in particular Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, Sutton, Marty Jackley, Chris Nelson — along the way.
Somehow, looking at all that, some still conclude that after her historic win last year, the first woman governor in South Dakota history, a Republican woman, would be vulnerable to a Democrat? Seriously?
Sure, some Marty Jackley fans are still mad about Noem’s primary attack ads. But they’re also still Republicans and, like Jackley, they’re moving on.
Time heals even most primary wounds. So Noem won’t have a competitive GOP challenger in the 2022 primary. And I can’t see anybody on the Democratic side, including Billie Sutton, making it as close as it was in 2018.
Johnson or Rounds? Some argue both are vulnerable in ways I can’t seem to discern. Nor do I see any sign of Sutton gearing up for a congressional run next year. He doesn’t have a federal campaign account. And even the humble $40,000 left in his state campaign account can’t be used in a federal race.
Most of all, he’s no fool. Unlike hope-springs-eternal Democrats who might urge him to run, Sutton knows the costs and challenges of facing a strong Republican in a statewide race. He’ll be very selective in deciding when and if he does it again.
Meanwhile, life is good for the 35-year-old, his wife, Kelsea, and their 3½-year-old son, Liam.
“I’ve really been enjoying the family life,” Sutton says. “I’ve been getting to do things I just couldn’t do during the campaign.”
Real-life things. Real important things.
He’s also busy as an investment services officer and human resources manager at First Fidelity Bank in Burke. And he’s raising money for his leadership institute, which has 13 fellows working on projects in communities across the state.
Political donations still trickle in to his state campaign committee, of course.
“I think there are still a few donors giving ongoing to the campaign account,” Sutton says. “Obviously they feel like they are supporting a potential bid in the future.”
It’s a potential bid that still does have potential. But probably not anytime soon.