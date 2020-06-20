WOSTER: Everyday gifts of extraordinary value

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s tempting to say that my top Father’s Day gift this year will be the long-awaited layer of black asphalt that crews put down on our street Friday.

I’m not exaggerating the significance of the event when I proclaim: hallelujah!

The celebrated — by me and other neighbors, at least — laying of a beautiful bituminous band between newly poured concrete curbs and gutters brings to an end our multi-month dust-bowl experience with vehicles rumbling past on dry dirt and gravel. It also signals the final stages of the street-utilities project from, well, you know the place, that, despite the best efforts of a long-suffering construction crew, has dragged on now for more than a year.

But as delightful as the new hard surface is, it can’t match FaceTime and how it keeps a grandpa in touch with his far-away grandkids. That’s the gift I’ll celebrate most tomorrow, likely with FaceTime calls.

Mary and I have 18 grandchildren between us. (Again, hallelujah!) She shows off a bit in that area, since 14 of the 18 are “hers.” And 11 of those 14 live here in Rapid City, although one attends college — when there is college — in another state. The other three are just 90 minutes away in Chadron.