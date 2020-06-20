WOSTER: Everyday gifts of extraordinary value

It’s tempting to say that my top Father’s Day gift this year will be the long-awaited layer of black asphalt that crews put down on our street Friday.
I’m not exaggerating the significance of the event when I proclaim: hallelujah!
The celebrated — by me and other neighbors, at least — laying of a beautiful bituminous band between newly poured concrete curbs and gutters brings to an end our multi-month dust-bowl experience with vehicles rumbling past on dry dirt and gravel. It also signals the final stages of the street-utilities project from, well, you know the place, that, despite the best efforts of a long-suffering construction crew, has dragged on now for more than a year.
But as delightful as the new hard surface is, it can’t match FaceTime and how it keeps a grandpa in touch with his far-away grandkids. That’s the gift I’ll celebrate most tomorrow, likely with FaceTime calls.
Mary and I have 18 grandchildren between us. (Again, hallelujah!) She shows off a bit in that area, since 14 of the 18 are “hers.” And 11 of those 14 live here in Rapid City, although one attends college — when there is college — in another state. The other three are just 90 minutes away in Chadron.
We see those grandkids a lot. Heck, one of them lived with us for 10 years. And we now have another — the one who earned a full academic ride to Bowdoin College out in Lancaster, Maine —living with us, at least until the COVID thing settles down enough for school to resume.
So I am blessed to have these children of my stepchildren in my life on a daily basis. The benefits are many. Recently, for example, I got to “guide” 7-year-old Torin Duffy to his first bluegill and crappie and perch and largemouth bass. I also got to haul a piano from Highmore to Chadron, where I witnessed the face of 3-year-old Daniel Duffy light up at the arrival of what one of my piano-playing pals calls “the magical music-making machine.”
These are everyday gifts of extraordinary value. And I will stop and celebrate them officially tomorrow. I will also, very likely, check in on my four biological grandchildren — the far-away ones — by way of smart phones and their still-amazing-to-me technology.
These kids are not in Katmandu, of course. Two are in Sioux Falls, a half-day’s drive away. Two are in St. Paul, a painfully full day’s drive away. So I can get there, and they and their parents can get here. Still, weeks and sometimes months pass between in-person visits, especially since the coming of COVID.
And you miss things in weeks and months, things that matter. That’s especially true in the very early months and years of a child’s life. Which is where the audio-video online services are more valuable than a day without rain on a street project.
I have watched by way of almost-daily cell-phone pictures and regular FaceTime video as my 3-month-old granddaughter, May Elizabeth Roche, found her smile and her laugh and her bright-eyed way of seeing the world.
I have seen her 4-year-old brother, Philip, tenderly share hugs and kisses with his sister before turning to more fully express his exuberance on a new set of drums or engage in super-hero battles on the living-room floor.
I have been there, in a way, as 7-year-old Emerson Marie Woster showed me a prized piece of her artwork or read from a favorite book. And I have become an audience of one as her younger brother, Bodhi, strummed a kid’s guitar and bellowed out a song with Springsteen-like zeal.
All of it makes a grandpa happy. And all of it keeps him closer to his grandkids, near and far.
Even a new street can’t match that.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
