We’re a couple of Lyman County guys who grew up on farms less than two miles apart. So we have a bunch of things in common, including our affection for that patch of Missouri River country within easy view of Medicine Butte.
Our shared roots run deep.
But Noel Hamiel and I are not quite brothers from different mothers, especially when it comes to politics. You’ll probably notice that now that our columns are running on alternating Sundays on the Journal’s editorial page.
He’s pretty conservative. And me? Not so much.
We’re both old newsmen, though. And I’m happy that someone with Noel’s experience and skills is joining the Journal’s group of correspondents and columnists. We try to add variety and perspective to the essential flow of news produced each day by the full-time staff at the paper.
I wrote news and columns and blog pieces as a full-timer at the Journal for 15 or 16 years. And after a break to do some TV reporting with a made-for-newspaper face, I returned to the Journal as a columnist in November of 2017.
At that time I re-introduced myself in some detail, which is the way I operate. I’m not repulsed by the notion of navel gazing, or by the pronoun “I.”
I had an editor long ago at the Sioux Falls Argus Leader named Dick Thien who tried to discourage my use of the “evil I” in my columns. He counted each “I” each week and yelled at me about the total. I tried to cut back, but I couldn’t quite quit.
Turns out, I’m addicted to writing about myself. It’s a habit I can’t shake.
That was pretty clear in my 2017 comeback column, where I used “I” 27 times. I also used “my” seven times, “me” twice, “we,” once, ‘we’ll” once and “I’ll” once. I even used “Kevin” twice, although in my defense I was quoting myself once and Journal Editor Chris Huber once.
And I’d guess that somewhere off in the great beyond, the essence of an old editor dropped that issue of the Journal and mumbled: “Figures. He never changes.”
Noel worked for Dick Thien, too, back at the Argus, back in the day. But I don’t think he ever had to be told to cut back on the “evil I” in his column writing. He’s conservative in his politics and in his writing. So he’s as stingy with his first-person pronouns as he is with his tax dollars.
When Noel made his unpretentious entry into the Sunday editorial page rotation last weekend, he used the “evil I” just twice — and grudgingly, it seemed.
Skipping any Woster-like introductions, Noel got right to the issue at hand: a bill in Pierre that would authorize a Spanish option on written exams for driver’s licenses that are now only offered in English.
Noel doesn’t like the idea. Among other things, he worries that the bill would be a “significant expansion of bilingualism in our state” that could slow immigrant assimilation and “act as a retardant to learning English, which is with few exceptions the legal language of the state.”
I get his points. But the Spanish-exam option seems like a decent idea to me. It could help Spanish-speaking people more easily qualify for jobs that require them to drive. And it could help fill certain jobs that employers say are tough to fill.
And, heck, it probably wouldn’t hurt some of us set-in-our-ways English speakers to expand our horizons a little bit. I might even learn some Spanish to use in my column.
I already know that “yo” is Spanish for “I.”