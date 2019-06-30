It’s a rough transition, going from the holy works of Nicholas Black Elk to the unholy social-media debate over an objectionable parade float in Highmore.
It’s kind of like cruising along on a smooth rural byway and hitting a stretch of broken asphalt.
I wasn’t prepared for the jolt when I signed on to my computer early Wednesday morning and found a Facebook message about the float. I was feeling a sleepy sense of serenity from the day before, which might have been the spirit of Black Elk still working on me.
I hope it was. We could all use some of that spirit.
You could feel it Tuesday during Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Manderson, a small-but-significant village along Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Reservation. And it was even more palpable up a hillside a half mile or so away, where Nicholas Black Elk lies buried amid the sweet clover and sage and buffalo grass of St. Agnes Cemetery.
There Black Elk descendants and other Lakota people gathered with Bishop Robert Gruss, other priests and religious men and women and assorted visitors, to close the local phase of an effort to have the prominent cross-cultural holy man declared a saint.
Bishop Gruss called the day “an historic moment in the life of the church.” He left no room for doubt about his opinion on Black Elk’s worthiness as a candidate for sainthood.
“If you look at the life of Black Elk, who he was and how he lived his ministry, he was one of those saints on earth,” Gruss said.
Now it’s a question of whether the man who seamlessly mixed Native traditions with deep Catholic faith will be officially declared a saint. I’m no expert, but I like his chances. I’ll join Catholics around the world in prayer on his behalf.
You have free articles remaining.
But how do you get from all that to the troublesome Highmore float? Pretty simple: Facebook. It’s all about bumpy transitions.
When I went to my Facebook page Wednesday to check on Black Elk stuff, I also found a personal message from Jeff Damer. He’s the guy who drove the float in the Highmore parade that entertained some, enraged others and blew up on social media.
The float had a masked impersonator of Donald Trump standing outside a wire cage marked “Guantanamo.” Inside the cage were masked impersonators of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Nearby were Trump banners that read No More BS — except BS was spelled out.
I thought it was inappropriate and said so when I posted a picture of the float on Facebook. It got hundreds of comments, pro and con, many of them mean spirited and some vulgar and profane. Damer soon joined the fray but also returned my personal messages. So we began a dialogue that included strong disagreements but also civil, even friendly exchanges.
Eventually Damer agreed that he could have promoted his love for Trump in a less-divisive way. He also asked me to delete the Facebook posts to lessen the negative impacts on Highmore and protect minors who were on the float.
I decided to save but hide the posts and their comments rather than delete them. And in his Facebook message Wednesday morning, Damer said the issue had “gone viral” anyway, so I might as well “unhide” my posts, if I wanted to.
I want to, I guess, but I’m still thinking about it. I don’t like hiding reality. But I also know quite a bit about the reality of social-media debates.
And it’s about as far as it gets from the spirit of Black Elk.