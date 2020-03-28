WOSTER: Gathering when I am normally hunting

Normally, I don’t head to the grocery store at 6:15 a.m. I don’t head anywhere at 6:15 a.m., unless I’m wearing a camouflage coat and packing a pair of waders and a shotgun.
Getting up before the sun to go duck hunting is one thing. Getting up before the sun to go grocery shopping is something else. But in the age of coronavirus, many things have changed, especially for those of us classified kindly as “seniors” and not so kindly as “elderly.”
We are more vulnerable to serious symptoms if we happened to contract the coronavirus. So among other things, we aren’t supposed to linger in stores or hang out with many people. Honoring personal space is no longer just polite, it’s medically essential.
I don’t have any serious medical conditions that I’m aware of, but I am 68. So while I still go out, I’m cautious about it. And I’ve left a couple of stores recently because they were too crowded. So I was intrigued by Walmart’s announcement of a seniors-only shopping hour at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
First, I liked the idea of less-congested grocery shopping. But being a senior, I also liked the idea of yet another “senior special.” What senior doesn’t? So there I was at 6:15 a.m., leaving the house with a shopping list and without a shotgun or duck decoys.
I didn’t shoot for 6. I’m not one to stand in line for three hours to buy a pair of Aerosmith tickets. I’ve never gone shopping on Black Friday. And I won’t line up in the rain outside of Cabela’s, hoping to save $30 on a fishing rod.
Still, in the light, pre-dawn traffic, I made it to Walmart by 6:23. There I confronted my first problem: parking. It looked like the Christmas season without the decorations.
Things got worse inside. Several gray haired people blocked the grocery entrance as they furiously sprayed and wiped their carts with disinfectant. I slipped past them to reconnoiter a bit, but not for long.
The produce section was a moving morass of white-haired shoppers maneuvering partly filled carts with the reckless pugnacity of buzzed-up college kids in a bumper-car ring. And beyond, there was similar pandemonium — aisles churning with carts, seniors, bags, boxes and an elevated level of agitation.
I backed cautiously toward the exit, but had to jump aside to avoid an overloaded cart pushed at a perilous rate of speed by a white-haired man wearing an N95 mask. He missed me, barely, so I fell in behind him, much as an interstate traveler might pull in behind a semi during a snowstorm, hoping he could lead to safety. He did, never noticing I was trailing him.
With some hustle and astute sidestepping of other cart pushers, I made it back to the relative safety of my SUV. I say “relative” because I still had to escape the parking lot. As I backed out of my space and pulled forward, an SUV approached from the opposite direction at a perilous rate of speed, for a parking lot.
A white-haired man was driving, wearing a scowl and gripping the wheel like a stock-car racer. I veered right a bit, and he grudgingly veered left, passing within about a foot of my rearview mirror. I’m not certain, but I think it might have been the N95 guy, without the mask.
The rest of my escape was uneventful. So was my shopping experience when I returned to Walmart later in the day. The white-haired crowd had dispersed and sanity had returned. And I got almost everything on my shopping list, including toilet paper.
But not the hand sanitizer. Or the potatoes. If you snooze you lose when seniors hit the store.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
