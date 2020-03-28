WOSTER: Gathering when I am normally hunting

Normally, I don’t head to the grocery store at 6:15 a.m. I don’t head anywhere at 6:15 a.m., unless I’m wearing a camouflage coat and packing a pair of waders and a shotgun.

Getting up before the sun to go duck hunting is one thing. Getting up before the sun to go grocery shopping is something else. But in the age of coronavirus, many things have changed, especially for those of us classified kindly as “seniors” and not so kindly as “elderly.”

We are more vulnerable to serious symptoms if we happened to contract the coronavirus. So among other things, we aren’t supposed to linger in stores or hang out with many people. Honoring personal space is no longer just polite, it’s medically essential.

I don’t have any serious medical conditions that I’m aware of, but I am 68. So while I still go out, I’m cautious about it. And I’ve left a couple of stores recently because they were too crowded. So I was intrigued by Walmart’s announcement of a seniors-only shopping hour at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

First, I liked the idea of less-congested grocery shopping. But being a senior, I also liked the idea of yet another “senior special.” What senior doesn’t? So there I was at 6:15 a.m., leaving the house with a shopping list and without a shotgun or duck decoys.