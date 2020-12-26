WOSTER: Getting a layman’s dose of cybersecurity on the road to a ringneck hunt

When you get a chance to talk to a U.S. senator about cybersecurity during a time of cybersecurity threats, you don’t pass it up.

That’s especially true if the senator happens to be one of “yours” and if you happen to be a reporter, albeit a semi-retired one cruising along in his pickup toward a pheasant hunt near Hot Springs.

Which is how I ended up parked along Highway 79 somewhere between Hermosa and Maverick Junction earlier this week, talking on the cell phone to Sen. Mike Rounds about complicated issues of high technology and even higher national security interests.

It’s stuff, in short, that I really don’t understand. It’s also highly essential stuff that Rounds understands more and more each day as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity.

As you might imagine, it can be a fairly steep learning curve for the former governor, who will begin his second six-year term in the U.S. Senate in January.

“We’ve been working on it for three years,” Rounds said. “It’s complicated. And for those of us, like me, who are not in it every single day, it’s like drinking water out of a fire hose in terms of learning it and learning the challenges of it and all the different players and so forth.”