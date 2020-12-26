WOSTER: Getting a layman’s dose of cybersecurity on the road to a ringneck hunt

When you get a chance to talk to a U.S. senator about cybersecurity during a time of cybersecurity threats, you don’t pass it up.
That’s especially true if the senator happens to be one of “yours” and if you happen to be a reporter, albeit a semi-retired one cruising along in his pickup toward a pheasant hunt near Hot Springs.
Which is how I ended up parked along Highway 79 somewhere between Hermosa and Maverick Junction earlier this week, talking on the cell phone to Sen. Mike Rounds about complicated issues of high technology and even higher national security interests.
It’s stuff, in short, that I really don’t understand. It’s also highly essential stuff that Rounds understands more and more each day as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity.
As you might imagine, it can be a fairly steep learning curve for the former governor, who will begin his second six-year term in the U.S. Senate in January.
“We’ve been working on it for three years,” Rounds said. “It’s complicated. And for those of us, like me, who are not in it every single day, it’s like drinking water out of a fire hose in terms of learning it and learning the challenges of it and all the different players and so forth.”
Some of the most important of those players are not particularly friendly to the United States. Russia, for example, which U.S. security experts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and outgoing Attorney General William Barr, among others, believe is the almost-certain culprit in the recent large-scale cyberattack on U.S. government agencies and private-sector companies.
It’s hard at this point to judge the extent of the breach and what it means to national security. Rounds is scheduled for a full briefing from the security professionals when he returns to D.C. after the holidays.
“At this stage of the game it would appear that what they have done is espionage, trying to see how far in they could go, and then sitting quietly trying to gather information,” Rounds said.
Rounds listed Russia and China as our most formidable cybersecurity foes, followed by Iran and to a lesser extent North Korea. China and Russia take different approaches.
“China has been very, very careful. They’re cyber thieves. They get in to steal stuff,” Rounds said. “They get into our contractors, the Navy, universities, anyplace there’s information. China is hungry for other people’s research and plans. They don’t necessarily want you to know where they’re at. And they’ve gotten really good at not leaving easy-to-find footprints or fingerprints.
Russia likes to get in quietly and listen, but also sometimes likes to make its presence known, Rounds said.
“They will occasionally break things. They’re not as cautious as China is with regard to being clandestine,” he said. “Sometimes they want you to know they’re in there and that they’re not afraid to let you know that they’re causing problems.”
Among the most worrisome of such “problems” are that cyber attackers will get control of computer systems that control vital infrastructure systems in the U.S., including power grids, large dams or even nuclear-power plants.
A 2013 cyberattack by Iranian hackers apparently breached the computer system of a dam in the suburbs of New York. They didn’t damage or change anything. But New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called the breach a “bucket of ice water to the face” showing the potential damage of cyber attacks.
The U.S. takes such threats seriously and has gotten better and better at detecting and preventing them, Rounds said. It’s getting better at responding, too. Recent changes in law allow the U.S. Department of Defense cyber experts to conduct cyber operations outside of identified war zones.
Another change, which Rounds said he and the Cybersecurity Subcommittee worked with former National Security Adviser John Bolton to accomplish, made the nation’s cyber response system more effective. He can’t talk much about specifics, except to say that “it’s not an accident that the Russians were not able to interfere with the 2018 election.”
It all seemed so incongruous to daily life as I sat in my pickup along Highway 79, gazing out across the tawny pastures, the grazing cattle and the front range of the Black Hills and thinking “we’re at war.” It’s a much-different war, of course, and this time it’s not by land, air or sea but rather by cyber space.
Because of security concerns, Rounds couldn’t give me a fire hose dose of cybersecurity specifics. More like a layman’s dose from a garden hose.
But even that was a pretty big drink for an old reporter halfway to a pheasant hunt.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.