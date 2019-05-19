If you happen to meet me in the coming month or two, don’t make me laugh. Please. You might not like what you see.
I say “might not” because I might find my partial plate, which is at this point unaccounted for. The partial has been lost and found several times over the last 16 months, as I have been led by a skilled young periodontist through a series of dental extractions, tissue grafts, bone grafts and dental implants.
I wrote about the process in a 2018 column, including a description of my time digging through a dumpster behind a fast-food establishment along Mount Rushmore Road, to recover the partial. That experience inspired Mary to issue her most sternly worded warning about the way I cared for my removable piece of dentistry:
“If you don’t stop wrapping that thing up in napkins while you eat, you’re going to throw it away again.”
I meant to stop, but I didn’t. So I did throw it away again, several times. So far, though, I’ve always found it, usually in a wastebasket in the house and a couple of times in the bigger garbage container out in the garage, where I disentangled it from various unpleasantries.
Such retrievals were far less psychologically onerous than hand excavating the mounds of bagged trash in the Arby’s dumpster. But they were symbolic of some of the physical indignities of the last year or so. Those included hours of drilling and tugging, hammering and grinding, cutting and stitching separated by weeks or months of healing and dreading, before the next session.
With the worst of that work finished, I think, I’m relieved to say that I never suffered any significant complications. Nor did I have to actually fill the prescriptions for opioids I received after each major bit of dental carpentry and strip mining in my oral cavity.
I had the prescriptions, just in case, but my plan was not to use them. And I managed to stick with the plan, thanks to some pretty effective prescription-strength ibuprofen.
I dislike and distrust any pain killer beyond ibuprofen or acetaminophen. I don’t like the way they make me feel, which is odd and fuzzy and a bit like I’ve been without sleep for a day or two. And I sure don’t like their addictive potential, a reality that has been writ large in tragedy across the nation in the last decade.
Yes, most people take them short term without problems. And, yes, they are needed in some situations of extreme pain. But they are also often used when they really aren’t needed, sometimes by people inclined toward addiction.
If you happen to be one of those people and are in trouble, or know someone who is, please seek help. Options include the Addiction Recovery Center at 716-7841 in Rapid City, 745-6300 in Hot Springs and 673-2844 in Custer or the Helpline Center, which can be reached simply by dialing 2-1-1.
I’m lucky to not have that affliction, which is serious enough to put all of my challenges in the dental chair into proper perspective. Besides, things are getting better there. And before long, my regular dentist will craft phony teeth to be anchored by the titanium screws now lodged in the bone of my upper jaw, and my smile will be restored.
Until then I’ve got a pretty substantial gap on the right side of my grin. The partial plate is a clumsy and unpleasant thing to eat around, but it works well in filling in the gap.
Except when it’s lost, of course, as it is now — probably wrapped in a napkin.