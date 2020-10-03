WOSTER: Grandma University fills gaps when school is out

Grandma University.

That’s what our sixth-grade granddaughter Macey calls Fridays with Grandma Mary here at our place.

That’s when “school” is in session. And it’s a school like I never knew. You might say the same.

It typically begins for the grandkids with buttermilk pancakes and eggs, which might not be on the menu at their regular schools. Then instruction moves to their regular assignments for the remote-learning option. Then recess, out in the backyard, usually, with badminton and Nurf-gun wars and retriever work with an arthritic-but-obliging springer spaniel.

And sometimes with an arthritic-but-obliging grandpa.

That is followed by art of some kind on the deck, and maybe a science experiment out in the driveway involving something that bubbles up or fizzes out or runs over in a gooey, colorful way.

Lunch on a recent Friday of fried catfish from the Missouri River led to assignments for Mick, the head angler in the grandkid bunch, to go online and research catfish biology. And on a recent Friday afternoon I dropped Grandma Mary and a pack of grandkids off at Dumont on the Mickelson Trail and picked them up near Rochford.